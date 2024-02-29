Business Acumen is Key to Entrepreneurial Success: Anupam Mittal at the India Digital Summit 2024

Anupam Mittal, Founder and CEO, Shaadi.com, addressing the India Digital Summit 2024, indicated that for him “business and commercial acumen” were extremely important for success in business. According to him, those companies with the best product may not always win as “someone else with more commercial acumen is able to execute”.

Speaking to Vivek Bhargava, Co-founder, ProfitWheel, the moderator of the fireside chat, on the impact of technology and AI capabilities on businesses, Mittal said, “I think technology is going to permeate every business. That is crystal clear; zero percent doubt, it already has. And now, AI will permeate every business. This doesn't mean every business will be an AI business, but every business will have to become AI-enabled at some point.”

In response to a question from the audience about which sectors young entrepreneurs should focus on, Mittal opined “green energy” and “healthcare”. He added that technological advancements had increased the average human lifespan, paving the way for more businesses to innovate in these sectors. However, he said, “I think we need to reimagine the healthcare stack as the western model is not working. And given our population, it will be exorbitantly expensive to try to make it work. So we're going to have to rethink that entire stack from bottom up.”

IDS 2024 is being organised by IAMAI in partnership with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB), the Union Ministry of Tourism, UIDAI, Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C), Government eMarketplace, In-Space and Skill India Digital. The Summit is Co-powered by Peak XV and WhistleFEED, and Brought to You by META.