comScore            

How it Works

Business Acumen is Key to Entrepreneurial Success: Anupam Mittal at the India Digital Summit 2024

Speaking to Vivek Bhargava, Co-founder, ProfitWheel, the moderator of the fireside chat, on the impact of technology and AI capabilities on businesses, Mittal said, “I think technology is going to permeate every business. That is crystal clear; zero percent doubt, it already has. And now, AI will permeate every business. This doesn't mean every business will be an AI business, but every business will have to become AI-enabled at some point.”

By  Storyboard18Feb 29, 2024 3:56 PM
Business Acumen is Key to Entrepreneurial Success: Anupam Mittal at the India Digital Summit 2024
In response to a question from the audience about which sectors young entrepreneurs should focus on, Mittal opined “green energy” and “healthcare”.

Anupam Mittal, Founder and CEO, Shaadi.com, addressing the India Digital Summit 2024, indicated that for him “business and commercial acumen” were extremely important for success in business. According to him, those companies with the best product may not always win as “someone else with more commercial acumen is able to execute”.

Speaking to Vivek Bhargava, Co-founder, ProfitWheel, the moderator of the fireside chat, on the impact of technology and AI capabilities on businesses, Mittal said, “I think technology is going to permeate every business. That is crystal clear; zero percent doubt, it already has. And now, AI will permeate every business. This doesn't mean every business will be an AI business, but every business will have to become AI-enabled at some point.”

In response to a question from the audience about which sectors young entrepreneurs should focus on, Mittal opined “green energy” and “healthcare”. He added that technological advancements had increased the average human lifespan, paving the way for more businesses to innovate in these sectors. However, he said, “I think we need to reimagine the healthcare stack as the western model is not working. And given our population, it will be exorbitantly expensive to try to make it work. So we're going to have to rethink that entire stack from bottom up.”

IDS 2024 is being organised by IAMAI in partnership with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB), the Union Ministry of Tourism, UIDAI, Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C), Government eMarketplace, In-Space and Skill India Digital. The Summit is Co-powered by Peak XV and WhistleFEED, and Brought to You by META.

Other IDS partners include Aaj Tak, Affle, Agrahyah Technologies, Air India Express, AiSensy, Albatross Media, Asianet News, Atmegame, Australia Trade & Investment Commission, Bharat BillPay, BillDesk, Builder.ai, Careers360, Chalo, Dataeye Asia, DigiBoxx, Ethinos, Fi Money, HERE India, indixital, Infinity Learn, Infobip, Interactive Avenues, ixigo, Jagran New Media, JOJO, Lionsgate, Liqvd Asia, MakeMyTrip, MapmyIndia, Markscan, Neokred, PhonePe, PhysicsWallah, PivotRoots - A Havas Company, Razorpay, Shiprocket, Sinch, Times Internet, Transport Corporation of India, True Balance, ValueFirst, and Zupee.


Tags
First Published on Feb 29, 2024 3:56 PM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

Anant Ambani pre-wedding festivities: Mark Zuckerberg, SRK, Deepika Padukone and Rihanna arrive in Jamnagar

Anant Ambani pre-wedding festivities: Mark Zuckerberg, SRK, Deepika Padukone and Rihanna arrive in Jamnagar

How it Works

Reliance and Disney deal: A media and ad powerhouse emerges in India

Reliance and Disney deal: A media and ad powerhouse emerges in India

How it Works

Reliance Industries and Disney JV to create media behemoth: 10 big takeaways

Reliance Industries and Disney JV to create media behemoth: 10 big takeaways

How it Works

Sony officially pulls out of $10 billion Zee merger: Reports

Sony officially pulls out of $10 billion Zee merger: Reports

How it Works

Anant Ambani pre-wedding celebrations start with Anna Seva

Anant Ambani pre-wedding celebrations start with Anna Seva

How it Works

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities: Take a look at the jungle-themed invite

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities: Take a look at the jungle-themed invite

How it Works

Trends to shape business to consumer conversations in 2024

Trends to shape business to consumer conversations in 2024
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!