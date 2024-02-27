DPIIT's Rajesh Kumar Singh at the India Digital Summit: This year we will most likely be granting one lakh plus patents

“We want to focus on deeptech and IPR creation, and have been dedicated to reforming the patent process in terms of providing human resources and crunched the patent examination time. From 5000 odd patents granted in 2014-15, this year we will most likely be granting 1 lakh plus patents. It’s an exponential jump. These are the areas we would like to see the start-up ecosystem grow and create value for themselves and for the country,” said Rajesh Kumar Singh, secretary, Department for Promotion Of Industry And Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry Of Commerce And Industry, Government Of India in a fireside chat with Prateek Maheshwari, co-chair, India Edtech Consortium and Co-founder, Physics Wallah, at the India Digital Summit (IDS) 2024, in Mumbai today.

Speaking about the government’s plan to boost investments as the sector recovers from funding winter, Singh said that the government was investing hugely in digital and physical infrastructure. He spoke of two sets of funding windows: the Seed Fund Scheme for early stage start-ups, and the Fund Scheme which is channelized through the Small Industry Development Bank of India (SIDBI) that leverages about Rs. 10,000 crores of government funding to various alternative investment funds (AIFs), to support startups that are already established. Additionally, the government will also look at creating a separate window for deeptech start-ups in the near future, he added.

Shri Singh said that the government would continue to invest in public infrastructure and making it bigger and global, and was talking to various countries in this regard, particularly in the Global South.

