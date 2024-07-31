            
      • Home
      • how-it-works
      • byjus-to-settle-dues-with-bcci-transfers-rs-500-million-as-first-installment-38308

      Byju's to settle dues with BCCI, transfers Rs 500 million as first installment

      The NCLAT started bankruptcy proceedings against Think and Learn on July 16 on a Board of Control for Cricket in India's plea over the non-payment of Rs 158 crore.

      By  Storyboard18Jul 31, 2024 10:20 AM
      Byju's to settle dues with BCCI, transfers Rs 500 million as first installment
      Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared for BCCI said "The matter may be heard tomorrow, they are in talks." The NCLAT accordingly adjourned the case to July 31.

      The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on July 30 informed the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) that it is in initial settlement talks with Byju Raveendran to settle its dispute with Think and Learn Private Limited. As per reports, the company has transferred Rs 500 million to the cricket board.

      Byju's transferred Rs 500 million to the BCCI on Tuesday, reported Bloomberg, quoting people in the know. This is the first payment towards resolving the disagreement.

      Byju's has “almost resolved” the dispute over the unpaid fees with the BCCI, and will pay “a certain tranche of the money” by this evening, said Arun Kathpalia, the lawyer who was representing the ed-tech company in the court hearing, as per the news report. A BCCI lawyer also told the court that both the parties were in settlement talks. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared for BCCI said "The matter may be heard tomorrow, they are in talks." The NCLAT accordingly adjourned the case to July 31.

      Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who appeared for the US-based lenders of the company, told the NCLAT that their plea was disposed of after the insolvency order and he is seeking to appeal the order.

      The tribunal agreed to hear all the applications on July 31.

      On July 29, justice Sharad Kumar Sharma of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) recused himself from hearing Byju's founder Byju Raveendran's plea challenging the order admitting the edtech startup’s parent Think and Learn to bankruptcy on a plea by BCCI.

      The NCLT started bankruptcy proceedings against Think and Learn on July 16 on a Board of Control for Cricket in India's plea over the non-payment of Rs 158 crore.


      Tags
      First Published on Jul 31, 2024 10:20 AM

      More from Storyboard18

      How it Works

      Google boosts creativity with new reporting and Gen AI tools

      Google boosts creativity with new reporting and Gen AI tools

      How it Works

      Nazara Technologies becomes 8th largest gaming acquirer

      Nazara Technologies becomes 8th largest gaming acquirer

      How it Works

      BCCI and Byju’s in settlement talks, NCLAT adjourns case till July 31

      BCCI and Byju’s in settlement talks, NCLAT adjourns case till July 31

      How it Works

      Create centralized dashboard, publicize complaints against misleading ads: SC to Ministry of Ayush

      Create centralized dashboard, publicize complaints against misleading ads: SC to Ministry of Ayush

      How it Works

      Breaking: MIB seeks additional two weeks to submit affidavit on SDC in the Supreme Court

      Breaking: MIB seeks additional two weeks to submit affidavit on SDC in the Supreme Court

      How it Works

      NCLT orders liquidation of Kishore Biyani’s Future Retail Ltd

      NCLT orders liquidation of Kishore Biyani’s Future Retail Ltd

      How it Works

      Despite Google's retention of third-party cookies, shift toward first-party data continues

      Despite Google's retention of third-party cookies, shift toward first-party data continues