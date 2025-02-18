CDNs, IBS and Satellite services: What TRAI’s new telecom guidelines mean for businesses

ADVERTISEMENT
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has released its much-anticipated recommendations on the terms and conditions for network authorisations under the Telecommunications Act, 2023. The recommendations aim to streamline telecommunication network authorisations, fostering growth and ease of doing business in the sector.
The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) had earlier requested TRAI’s input on the framework for granting authorisations under Section 3(1)(b) of the Act. Following a detailed consultation process, TRAI has outlined a comprehensive set of recommendations, covering multiple network authorisations, including satellite communications, digital infrastructure, and cloud-hosted networks.
Key recommendations include centralised authorisation framework, infrastructure provider (IP) authorisation, digital connectivity infrastructure provider (DCIP) authorization for entities handling wireline access networks, radio access networks (RAN), transmission links and Wi-Fi systems, in-building solution (IBS) provision, content delivery networks (CDN), internet exchange point (IXP) authorization, satellite earth station gateway (SESG) authorisation, ground station as a service (GSaaS) exemption, cloud-hosted telecom network (CTN) authorisation, mobile number portability (MNP) authorization.
TRAI has also proposed a framework for the migration of existing Infrastructure Provider (IP-I) registrants and MNP service licensees to the new authorisation regime on a voluntary basis. Additionally, the authority has recommended further exploration into the need for Captive Non-Public Networks (CNPN) and Cable Landing Station (CLS) authorisations.
The Central Government will now review TRAI’s recommendations before finalising the regulations under the Telecommunications Act, 2023. The new framework is expected to bring clarity and efficiency to the telecom authorisation process, ensuring a structured and growth-oriented ecosystem for telecom operators and digital infrastructure providers.