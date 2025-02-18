            
  • Home
  • how-it-works
  • cdns-ibs-and-satellite-services-what-trais-new-telecom-guidelines-mean-for-businesses-57002

CDNs, IBS and Satellite services: What TRAI’s new telecom guidelines mean for businesses

TRAI has outlined a comprehensive set of recommendations, covering multiple network authorisations, including satellite communications, digital infrastructure, and cloud-hosted networks.

By  Storyboard18Feb 18, 2025 8:34 AM
CDNs, IBS and Satellite services: What TRAI’s new telecom guidelines mean for businesses
The Central Government will now review TRAI’s recommendations before finalising the regulations under the Telecommunications Act, 2023.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has released its much-anticipated recommendations on the terms and conditions for network authorisations under the Telecommunications Act, 2023. The recommendations aim to streamline telecommunication network authorisations, fostering growth and ease of doing business in the sector.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) had earlier requested TRAI’s input on the framework for granting authorisations under Section 3(1)(b) of the Act. Following a detailed consultation process, TRAI has outlined a comprehensive set of recommendations, covering multiple network authorisations, including satellite communications, digital infrastructure, and cloud-hosted networks.

Key recommendations include centralised authorisation framework, infrastructure provider (IP) authorisation, digital connectivity infrastructure provider (DCIP) authorization for entities handling wireline access networks, radio access networks (RAN), transmission links and Wi-Fi systems, in-building solution (IBS) provision, content delivery networks (CDN), internet exchange point (IXP) authorization, satellite earth station gateway (SESG) authorisation, ground station as a service (GSaaS) exemption, cloud-hosted telecom network (CTN) authorisation, mobile number portability (MNP) authorization.

TRAI has also proposed a framework for the migration of existing Infrastructure Provider (IP-I) registrants and MNP service licensees to the new authorisation regime on a voluntary basis. Additionally, the authority has recommended further exploration into the need for Captive Non-Public Networks (CNPN) and Cable Landing Station (CLS) authorisations.

The Central Government will now review TRAI’s recommendations before finalising the regulations under the Telecommunications Act, 2023. The new framework is expected to bring clarity and efficiency to the telecom authorisation process, ensuring a structured and growth-oriented ecosystem for telecom operators and digital infrastructure providers.


Tags
First Published on Feb 18, 2025 8:34 AM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

Supreme Court slams Ranveer Allahbadia; stays arrest but bars him from doing shows

Supreme Court slams Ranveer Allahbadia; stays arrest but bars him from doing shows

How it Works

Sirona founders buy back wellness brand from Good Glamm Group

Sirona founders buy back wellness brand from Good Glamm Group

How it Works

Supreme Court to hear Ranveer Allahbadia's plea today

Supreme Court to hear Ranveer Allahbadia's plea today

How it Works

MeitY reiterates its stance on web scrapping of personal data

MeitY reiterates its stance on web scrapping of personal data

How it Works

Amazon Online India tops digital ad spending in 2024; Google drops to ninth position: TAM

Amazon Online India tops digital ad spending in 2024; Google drops to ninth position: TAM

How it Works

Credit with a purpose: How GenZ is transforming borrowing in 2025?

Credit with a purpose: How GenZ is transforming borrowing in 2025?

How it Works

Delhi HC seeks OpenAI's response in ANI copyright lawsuit

Delhi HC seeks OpenAI's response in ANI copyright lawsuit