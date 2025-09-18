Department of Posts and BSNL sign strategic MoU for SIM sales, mobile recharge services

ADVERTISEMENT
The Department of Posts (DoP), under the Ministry of Communications, Government of India, and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on September 17 to expand BSNL’s mobile connectivity reach across India.
The MoU was formally signed by Manisha Bansal Badal, General Manager (Citizen Centric Services & RB), on behalf of Department of Posts and Deepak Garg, Principal General Manager (Sales and Marketing-Consumer Mobility), BSNL.
Under this agreement, DoP will leverage its unparalleled postal network of over 1.65 lakh Post Offices for sale of BSNL SIM cards and mobile recharge services across the country. The vast reach of India Post, which touches almost every village and town in India, will serve as a powerful last-mile channel for BSNL to enhance its presence in both urban and rural geographies.
This initiative aims to make BSNL's telecom services more accessible and affordable, particularly for citizens in the remotest parts of the country who often struggle with limited connectivity.
By enabling Post Offices as service points, the partnership seeks to bridge the digital divide, empower rural households with mobile services, and advance the broader goals of Digital India, financial inclusion, and socio-economic development. The proof of concept was implemented in Assam, where it has already shown significant success, demonstrating its potential as a scalable model for nationwide rollout.
Through this collaboration, post offices will act as Points of Sale (PoS) for BSNL, Mobile SIM sale and for mobile recharges. BSNL will provide SIM stock and training, while DoP will onboard new customers for BSNL and facilitate transactions in a standardized and secure manner.
Manisha Bansal Badal, General Manager (Citizen Centric Services & RB), Department of Posts, stated, “This partnership combines the trusted reach of India Post with the telecom expertise of BSNL to deliver affordable and accessible connectivity to every citizen.”
Deepak Garg, Principal General Manager (Sales and Marketing-Consumer Mobility), BSNL, added, “Through this collaboration, BSNL services will be available at every nook and corner of the country, enabling citizens—particularly in rural and underserved areas—to access mobile services conveniently at their nearest Post Office.”
The agreement, effective for one year from 17.09.2025 and may be renewed subsequently. Both parties will jointly ensure robust monitoring, monthly reconciliation, and strict adherence to cybersecurity and data privacy standards. By combining BSNL’s telecom infrastructure with India Post’s nationwide presence, this initiative sets a new benchmark in public sector synergy for citizen-centric service delivery.