Diwali air: Delhi enters “Very Poor” air quality phase, authorities trigger Stage II pollution controls

Delhi’s air quality has slipped sharply into the “very poor” category, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) surpassing 300, prompting the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to invoke Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the National Capital Region.
The decision follows a review by the Sub-Committee on GRAP on Saturday, which considered rising pollution levels alongside forecasts from the India Meteorological Department and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, both of which warned that conditions are likely to deteriorate further over the coming days, as per reports.
Authorities have been directed to enforce all Stage II measures immediately, in addition to Stage I restrictions already in effect since October 14. Officials are also tasked with strict oversight of dust control and timely compliance with pollution mitigation targets under the National Capital Region’s air quality policy.
Under Stage II of GRAP, the measures include:
Daily mechanical or vacuum sweeping and water sprinkling on major roads, preferably before peak traffic hours, to control dust.
Increased inspections of construction and demolition sites to ensure adherence to dust mitigation norms.
Expanded cleaner mobility initiatives, including more CNG and electric buses, higher metro frequency, and fare incentives for off-peak travel.
Directives for residential welfare associations to provide electric heaters for guards, gardeners, and sanitation workers to reduce open burning of biomass and solid waste.
Restrictions on inter-state buses, allowing only those running on CNG, electric vehicles, or BS-VI diesel engines, with tourist buses under all-India permits exempted.
GRAP categorizes air quality into four stages: Stage I (Poor, AQI 201–300), Stage II (Very Poor, 301–400), Stage III (Severe, 401–450), and Stage IV (Severe Plus, above 450).