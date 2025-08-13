Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Q1 profit rises to Rs 24.06 crore; Revenue up 3%

ADVERTISEMENT
Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd, also known as ABLBL, on Wednesday announced its first-quarter results for the fiscal year 2026. The company posted a profit of Rs 24.06 crore in Q1 FY26 compared to Rs 22.93 crore in the same period last fiscal.
Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands' revenue from operations increased from Rs 1,784.47 crore in Q1 FY25 to Rs 1,840.58 crore in Q1 FY26.
ABLBL was listed on the Indian stock exchanges on 23 June 2025, after demerging from Aditya Birla Group’s fashion business. The business today houses brands such as Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly, Peter England, Simon Carter, Reebok, American Eagle, and Van Heusen.
Meanwhile, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited reported its consolidated net loss to Rs 161 crore in Q1 FY2026. The company's revenue rose 7% to Rs 3,428 crore in Q1FY25 as against Rs 3,196 crore in Q1FY24.
In the Pantaloons segment, the business posted quarterly sales of Rs 1,101 crore. Led by gross margin improvement on the back of better markdown management, EBITDA grew 43 percent YoY as margin expanded by 470 bps to reach 17.6% in Q1. The private label portfolio, led by on-trend merchandise and improved design aesthetics, saw its share reach 66 percent this quarter. The designer-led ethnic portfolio of the company grew by 4% on a YoY basis despite a weak wedding calendar.