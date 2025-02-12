From ambulance to hookah: Police raid Blinkit dark stores, seize ₹15 Lakh worth of goods

ADVERTISEMENT
The Raipur police recently raided three dark stores of Blinkit, seizing goods worth ₹15 lakh. The raids were conducted over allegations of selling hookahs and related accessories, including flavored tobacco. Notably, Blinkit had recently introduced a 10-minute ambulance service in Gurugram to exemplify rapid emergency healthcare at the doorstep.
According to the police, nine suspects were arrested from three locations in Raipur. Authorities seized computers, a laptop, a barcode sticker machine, a mobile phone, and a vehicle.
In 2023, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel declared the operation of hookah bars illegal in the state. The relevant law was amended with strict provisions to prevent their operation, taking immediate effect. This measure aims to promote a healthier environment in the state and curb the rising trend of drug addiction among youth.
Following this, the Chhattisgarh government drafted necessary amendments to the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply, and Distribution) Act, 2003.
After the amendment proposal was passed by the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly, the required approvals were obtained. The revised Act was published in the Chhattisgarh Gazette on February 10, 2023, by the Chhattisgarh Law and Legislative Affairs Department.
Under the amendments, operating any kind of hookah bar is strictly prohibited in the state. Additionally, smoking hookah or "shisha" in any communal hookah bar has also been banned. Authorities have been empowered to seize any materials or objects used for hookah consumption if a hookah bar is found in operation.
Anyone caught operating a hookah bar will face non-bailable charges and imprisonment of up to three years, with a minimum sentence of one year, along with a fine ranging from ₹10,000 to ₹50,000. Similarly, individuals found smoking hookah in a hookah bar will be fined between ₹1,000 and ₹5,000.