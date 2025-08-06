BIS conducted raids at 22 warehouses of Amazon, Instakart, and Blinkit: Govt

In a significant move to regulate the growing e-commerce and quick commerce sectors, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) conducted extensive market surveillance during FY 2024–25, uncovering widespread non-compliance among dark stores—warehouses and fulfilment centers used by digital retailers to quickly process online orders.

According to a response tabled in the Lok Sabha, the BIS procured 344 product samples sold through various e-commerce and quick commerce platforms to assess adherence to mandatory BIS certifications, as mandated under multiple Quality Control Orders. Shockingly, 142 of these samples—over 40%—were found to be lacking valid BIS certification.

These findings led to a series of search and seizure operations across 22 warehouses operated by major online platforms. Among the companies targeted, Amazon accounted for the highest number of raids, with enforcement actions conducted at 14 of its warehouses. Instakart, the logistics arm of Flipkart, was raided at 7 of its facilities, while Blinkit, a quick-commerce platform, saw one of its warehouses searched.

The state-wise distribution of raids reflected the nationwide scale of the problem. Delhi, Haryana, Karnataka, and Maharashtra each witnessed three enforcement operations. Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu saw two each, while Gujarat, Odisha, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Andhra Pradesh reported one raid apiece.

Although the exact fines collected from these companies were not disclosed, the operations underscore the government’s intent to clamp down on violations of quality standards that could potentially affect consumer safety and trust.

In addition to enforcement, the government has also launched awareness campaigns to educate stakeholders—particularly those involved in the operation of dark stores—about the mandatory standards they are required to meet. Publicity for these initiatives has been actively disseminated through various media channels, including print, electronic, and social media. The BIS’s official handles on platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, and X (formerly Twitter) have been utilized to reach a wider audience and encourage compliance.