FSSAI bans dumping of expired and seized food items in rivers and open lands

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued a fresh advisory directing all state and Union Territory food safety departments to ensure environmentally compliant disposal of seized, rejected, and expired food items.
The move comes after reports surfaced of such products being improperly discarded into rivers and natural water bodies, posing health and environmental hazards.
"It is strictly prohibited to dispose of seized, rejected, or expired food items, including their packaging, into rivers, lakes, natural water bodies, or open lands under any circumstances," it said.
Reiterating its earlier 2020 guidelines, the FSSAI has prohibited the disposal of any food products: including packaging—into rivers, lakes, or open lands under any circumstances.
The regulator emphasized that such actions not only harm the environment but can also lead to the misuse of contaminated or unsafe food within the supply chain.
According to the latest advisory issued on November 3, 2025, approved methods for disposal include incineration in facilities compliant with Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) norms, disposal in designated sanitary landfills with leachate control, and composting or anaerobic digestion of biodegradable waste through certified facilities.
The FSSAI has also mandated strict procedural safeguards. Disposal operations must be supervised by a designated Food Safety Officer (FSO), conducted under video documentation, and witnessed by at least two independent persons. A disposal certificate must be submitted to the Designated Officer, with copies to the State Commissioner of Food Safety and the concerned Food Business Operator (FBO).
Additionally, every Designated Officer is required to identify suitable facilities for authorized disposal and share a list with the respective State or UT Commissioner of Food Safety. States and UTs have been asked to coordinate with their Pollution Control Boards for large-volume disposals and to submit monthly compliance reports to FSSAI by the 5th of each month, flagging any deviations.