HT Media puts Chennai ‘Fever’ FM shutdown on hold

HT Media on Tuesday said the decision to shut down operations of its FM radio station ‘Fever’ in Chennai has been kept on hold, even as its subsidiary had earlier moved to surrender the licence.

In a regulatory filing pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the company said its wholly owned subsidiary, HT Music and Entertainment Company Limited (HTME), has paused the closure of the Chennai station for which it had surrendered the licence issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB).

The disclosure comes in continuation of the company’s earlier intimation dated November 25, 2025, when it had informed exchanges that HTME had decided to surrender the licence to operate the 91.9 FM ‘Fever’ radio station in Chennai, with operations scheduled to shut from December 24, 2025. The company has now clarified that the decision to close the station has been put on hold.

HT Music and Entertainment Company had submitted an application to the MIB seeking to surrender the licence, following which the proposed shutdown was announced.

The move had followed a similar decision by Next Radio Limited, another HT Media subsidiary, which surrendered its licence to operate the 94.3 FM station in Chennai in October.

Earlier, HT Media had said the surrender of the Chennai FM licences would not have a material impact on its overall business. The 94.3 FM Chennai station reported a turnover of Rs 2.17 crore in FY25, accounting for 0.12% of the company’s consolidated operating revenue, while the 91.9 FM ‘Fever’ station generated Rs 4.58 crore, contributing 0.25% to consolidated turnover.

