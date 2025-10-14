FSSAI proposes ban of PFAs, BPA in food packaging materials

ADVERTISEMENT
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has proposed amendments to its 2018 Packaging Regulations to prohibit the use of certain toxic substances in food packaging materials.
In a draft notification issued on October 6, 2025, the regulator has proposed a ban on poly- and perfluoroalkyl substances (PFAs) and Bisphenol A (BPA) - both commonly used in packaging materials but linked to potential health risks.
According to the draft, “PFAs shall not be used in the manufacturing of food contact materials. Food contact materials manufactured with polycarbonate and epoxy resins shall be free from Bisphenol A (BPA) and its derivatives.”
The move is aimed at enhancing consumer safety by eliminating harmful chemicals that may leach into food products. PFAs, often referred to as “forever chemicals,” are known for their persistence in the environment and potential links to cancer, liver damage, and other health issues. BPA, meanwhile, has been associated with hormonal disruptions and reproductive health risks.
"These regulations may be called the Food Safety and Standards (Packaging) Amendment Regulations, 2025. In the Food Safety and Standards (Packaging) Regulations, 2018, - (1) in regulation (3) relating to General requirements, after sub regulation (14), following shall be inserted, namely; “(15) Poly- and perfluoroalkyl substances (PFAs) shall not be used in manufacturing of food contact materials. (16) Food contact materials manufactured with polycarbonate and epoxy resins shall be free from Bisphenol A (BPA) and its derivatives,” FSSAI said.
The FSSAI has invited objections and suggestions from stakeholders within 60 days of the notification being published in the Gazette. Feedback can be submitted to the Chief Executive Officer, FSSAI, at the authority’s New Delhi office or via email at regulation@fssai.gov.in.
Once finalized, these changes will form part of the Food Safety and Standards (Packaging) Amendment Regulations, 2025, strengthening India’s regulatory framework for food-grade packaging.