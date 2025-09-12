Nearly 2,000 UK firms banned from sponsoring foreign workers

The United Kingdom (UK) has banned a record number of employers from sponsoring foreign workers under a crackdown on abuse of the immigration system.

According to the UK government's official notification, 1,948 licences allowing companies to bring in migrant workers were revoked between July 2024 and June 2025.

Adult social care, hospitality, retail, and construction are among the sectors with the highest levels of abuse, as per the government's data.

"Many of the employers had been using work visas to help migrants circumvent immigration rules, as well as undercutting domestic workers by underpaying and exploiting migrant staff reliant on their jobs to stay in the country," the government said in a statement.

The move follows the government's recent announcement that it will cut access to visas for countries that don’t comply with the return of migrants with no right to stay in the UK.