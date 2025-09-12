Indian adults spend over 72 minutes a day on YouTube, overtaking TV

ADVERTISEMENT
Indian adults are spending more than 72 minutes each day on YouTube, cementing the platform’s dominance in the country’s digital entertainment space. The figure, revealed at YouTube’s Brandcast 2025 event, highlights how deeply the platform has embedded itself in viewers’ daily routines.
A YouTube survey found that 87% of Indian viewers aged 18 and above are now more likely to use the platform daily compared with traditional television and video-on-demand services. The trend underscores what the company is calling India’s transition to its “New TV.”
“India is witnessing a fundamental shift in how people connect with content, and YouTube is at the heart of this change,” said Gunjan Soni, Country Managing Director, YouTube India. “YouTube is the new TV for a generation that demands a personalised and interactive experience.”
The platform’s reach is expanding across both mobile and television screens. YouTube Shorts attracted over 650 million logged-in monthly viewers worldwide as of June 2025, while Connected TV audiences in India crossed 75 million adults in April 2025.
This dual-screen dominance reflects evolving viewer preferences, with audiences increasingly seeking personalised, interactive content unavailable through traditional broadcasting.
At Brandcast 2025, YouTube also announced a set of advertising innovations designed to tap into this shift, including Immersive Masthead on Connected TV, urban-rural targeting tools, and a Creator Partnerships Hub to help brands engage with audiences in new ways.