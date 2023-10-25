comScore

ICC World Cup 2023 sees a 28 percent spike in ad growth compared to 2019

Top categories dominating the ad space in the first fortnight of World Cup 2023 include perfumes/deodorant, cars, ecom-gaming, aerated soft drink, and ecom-wallets.

Oct 25, 2023
Comparing 2019 to 2023, 20 plus categories that featured in the ICC World Cup 2019 have not made an appearance in the ICC World Cup 2023, showcasing the fluidity and adaptability of the advertising industry. (Image source: Moneycontrol)

While the India-Pakistan match may not have met the hype with just a marginal 1 percent increase in ad volume, the first 15 days of the ICC World Cup 2023 saw a significant surge. Indexed ad volumes per match saw 28 percent rise between October 5 and October 17, 2023, compared to the ICC World Cup 2019.

According to TAM, the number of categories grew from 60-plus in 2019 to an impressive 80-plus in 2023. Likewise, the count of advertisers surged from 65-plus to a robust 80-plus, reflecting a diverse and competitive market. The brand count has experienced substantial growth, increasing from 130-plus in 2019 to 170-plus in 2023.

Top categories dominating the ad space in the first fortnight of World Cup 2023 include perfumes/deodorant, cars, ecom-gaming, aerated soft drink, and ecom-wallets. This marks a departure from the top categories of the 2019 World Cup, which featured perfumes/deodorant, pan masala, ecom-wallets, b biscuits, and ecom-education.

Leading the charge among advertisers in both 2019 and 2023 are prominent names such as Vini Product, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hindustan Unilever, Coca Cola India, and FX Mart. The constancy in top advertisers indicates their enduring presence and impact in the cricketing advertising space.

However, the 2023 World Cup has seen a substantial influx of new entrants. Over 40 new categories made their mark, with anywhere banking, two wheelers, consumer durables/home appliances, airlines, and footwear emerging as the top five. Additionally, 90-plus new brands entered the advertising arena, with standouts like Bharat Petroleum Mak, Fogg Oud Extreme, Mahindra XUV 700, My11circle, and Mahindra Electric SUVs leading the pack.

Comparing 2019 to 2023, 20 plus categories that featured in the ICC World Cup 2019 have not made an appearance in the ICC World Cup 2023, showcasing the fluidity and adaptability of the advertising industry.

The ICC World Cup 2023 is not only a battleground for just cricketing but also a arena for advertisers, witnessing a surge in diversity, innovation, and brand presence that has reshaped the narrative of cricketing commercials.


