ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 sees 19 percent surge in ad volumes: TAM

In the inaugural month of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, Team India’s stellar performance isn’t the only highlight. According to the latest TAM numbers covering 39 matches from October 5 to November 7, the advertising has witnessed a significant 19 percent growth in average ad volumes per match compared to the 2019 World Cup. The categories have expanded, with a significant increase in brands, bringing out evolving trends and preferences of the viewership and advertisers alike.

In 2023, the top advertising categories include perfumes/deodorant, ecom-wallets, cars, aerated soft drinks, and pan masala. Interestingly three out of the top five categories are common with the last edition. In 2019, perfumes/deodorant, pan masala, ecom-online shopping, ecom-wallets, and biscuits held the top positions.

Leading advertisers in 2023 are Vini Product, FX Mart, Mahindra & Mahindra, Coca Cola India, and Hindustan Unilever. In contrast, 2019 saw Vini Product, Amazon Online India, K P Pan Foods, Parle Biscuits, and Havells India dominating the charts.

As per TAM, the 2023 World Cup has introduced over 50 new advertising categories, while 27 categories present in 2019 are missing this season. 195 plus brands marked their debut with cricket World Cup advertising this season. Bharat Petroleum Mak, Indusind Bank Indie App, Kamla Pasand Silver Coated Elaichi, Emirates Airlines, and Vi Cellular Phone Service emerged as the top five newcomer advertisers topped the list.