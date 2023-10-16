2View camera carpets used for branding for the first time in India during World Cup

During the opening of the ICC World Cup 2023, for the first time in India, sports marketing agency Gameplan showcased 2View camera carpets as part of in-stadia advertising. This technology was developed and patented by Amayse, a company headquartered in Denmark.

The 2View cam carpet displays two different logos from two different camera angles on the same spot on the field.

All the global partners of ICC will showcase their branding using this technology throughout this World Cup. Brands that have been leveraging this technology this year are MRF, Aramco, Mastercard, booking.com, and IndusInd Bank.

A 3D Pitch 2View carpet includes one carpet, two angles, and two logos the right way up designed for opposite cameras. This renders well across traditional TV, CTV, mobile phones, laptops, etc.

According to Jeet Banerjee, managing director, Gameplan Sports, the 2View carpets double the branding opportunities and make extra inventory available without sacrificing additional space or creating potential hazards for the players.

“Carpets on the ground usually belong to a title sponsor or a top-level sponsor. These marketers are entitled to these carpets for maximum visibility,” he adds.

Explaining the problem with one-view carpets, Banerjee says, “Say, MRF is the sponsor brand. All along, one side would catch the brand properly, while the other side would read MRF upside down. With this technology, now you can have two proper images on both sides. So, the other camera which would see it upside down earlier, will now see it the right way up.”

With this technology, brands can also advertise different images from different angles. “For example, Pepsi can have Pepsi cola on one side, and 7Up on the other,” says Banerjee.