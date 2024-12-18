Internship opportunities surge by 25% in 2024: Report

A significant shift in India's internship landscape during 2024 has been observed, with overall opportunities expanding by 25% compared to the previous year, as per the Annual Internship Trends Report - 2024 by career platform Internshala.

According to the findings, internship opportunities have grown by 135% since 2020, underlining a marked shift toward experiential learning and skill-driven recruitment.

Management emerged as the most sought-after domain in 2024, accounting for 42% of all internship positions. These roles ranged from marketing and finance to operations and human resources. Engineering followed at 20%, offering chances in software and web development, as well as traditional and emerging engineering disciplines.

Media-related positions stood at 13%, with placements in journalism, content creation, and videography, reflecting industry reliance on digital storytelling and brand communication.

Education and design roles each comprised 4% of total opportunities, with teaching, subject matter expertise, graphic design, and UI/UX positions showcasing how internships are adapting to both conventional and newly emerging career paths.

The report anticipates continued diversification in 2025, including growth in sectors like AI, sustainability, and blockchain.

Financial aspects of internships are evolving. The average monthly stipend in 2024 was ₹8,000, with some interns earning as much as ₹1,00,000 per month. The report suggests that this trend, already visible in top-tier firms, may encourage broader salary increases in the year ahead.

From English proficiency and MS Excel to digital marketing and coding frameworks, employers are increasingly explicit about their skill requirements. English communication skills featured in 15% of all internships, indicating a strong emphasis on articulate and confident communication.

Technical competencies, such as programming languages (JavaScript, HTML, CSS), frameworks (ReactJS, Node.js), and database management (MySQL, MongoDB), dominated engineering internships.

Management roles called for Excel, digital marketing, SEO, and MS Office, while media interns were expected to have creative writing, editing, and animation abilities. Design internships often required proficiency with tools like Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere Pro, and emerging platforms like Figma.

66% of employers indicated openness to hiring women returning to the workforce, signalling a growing commitment to diversity and inclusion. Analysts expect more structured return ship programs, flexible hours, and mentorship initiatives to emerge as standard offerings in 2025.

The report confirms that internships increasingly serve as stepping stones to full-time roles, with 22% offering pre-placement possibilities. Employers use these short-term opportunities to assess candidates’ performance before making long-term commitments, while interns gain valuable exposure and the chance to secure a job offer.

In 2024, nearly half of the internships (49%) were work-from-home. The near-even split between remote and in-office roles (51%) indicates ongoing flexibility in employer approaches.

While major urban centers like Delhi-NCR (31%), Mumbai (17%), and Bangalore (11%) remained internship hubs, a quarter of opportunities emerged from a wide range of cities nationwide. As remote working models evolve, the talent pool may become more geographically diverse, enabling students from tier-2 and tier-3 cities to compete on equal footing.

The typical internship duration ranged from one week to six months, averaging around 3.7 months. This flexibility helps students manage academic commitments while gaining practical experience.

Perks such as internship certifications (31%), letters of recommendation (25%), flexible working hours (19%), and a five-day workweek (12%) featured prominently, reflecting employers’ efforts to improve the intern experience.

Fresh graduates constituted the largest share of shortlisted candidates at 30%, followed by third- and fourth-year students.

While B.Tech candidates formed the largest group of interns (33%), a broad range of degree holders—MBA, B.Com, BE, B.Sc, BCA, BA, and many others—secured placements.

As India’s internship market continues to mature, the data points to continued growth and complexity. The shift toward skill-based hiring, coupled with rising stipend levels, broader inclusivity, and remote opportunities, suggests that 2025 may see more structured, high-quality internships.