PM Modi urges Indians to buy swadeshi this Diwali 2025, extends festive greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his warm Diwali wishes to the people of India on Monday, urging citizens to celebrate the festival of lights with harmony, happiness, and prosperity.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Greetings on the occasion of Diwali. May this festival of lights illuminate our lives with harmony, happiness and prosperity. May the spirit of positivity prevail all around us."

The Prime Minister also encouraged Indians to support domestic products during the festive season. "Let's mark this festive season by celebrating the hardwork, creativity and innovation of 140 crore Indians. Let's buy Indian products and say--Garv Se Kaho Yeh Swadeshi Hai! Do also share what you bought on social media. This way you will inspire others to also do the same," he added, promoting the purchase of Swadeshi products and backing local artisans.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also extended his wishes, describing Diwali as a "sacred symbol of the eternal victory of truth." He said, "Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all of you on the grand festival of Diwali, the sacred symbol of the eternal victory of truth, righteousness, and positivity! The festival of lights is not merely a ritual of lighting lamps, but a beacon of hope in the soul, a pulse of harmony in society, and a resolve for national resurgence. May the grace of Lord Shri Ram and Mother Janaki illuminate not only our homes but also our hearts, and may the lamp of faith, enthusiasm, and zeal be kindled in everyone's life--this is my prayer. Jai Jai Siyaram!"

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also shared his greetings, praying for the well-being of all. "Heartfelt Diwali greetings to all on this festival of lights and joy. I pray to Lord Shri Ram for the health and prosperity of all," he wrote on X.

Meanwhile, the city of Ayodhya made headlines for entering the Guinness World Records on the eve of Deepotsav. The city lit over 26 lakh oil lamps along the Saryu River and hosted the largest-ever Saryu aarti. The event was organised by the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department in collaboration with the Ayodhya District Administration.

In this record-breaking display, 2,617,215 diyas were meticulously arranged, and more than 30,000 volunteers from universities, colleges, and other departments participated in the diya-lighting and rotational activities. The diyas were carefully counted and verified by Guinness World Records officials.