5 Nano Banana image prompts for Diwali; Create perfect festive family portraits with firecrackers

ADVERTISEMENT
This Diwali, use Google Gemini AI for festive photography a digital twist. The tech giant’s latest AI-powered tool, Gemini Nano Banana, is helping users transform their everyday selfies into vibrant, cinematic festival portraits. Powered by Gemini 2.5 Flash and Pro, the feature blends cultural aesthetics with advanced image-generation technology to create visually rich and authentic portraits — perfect for social media sharing.
Social media creators have already embraced the trend, using Nano Banana to reimagine themselves and their family in traditional attire and festive settings. With a few taps, users can add colourful sarees, intricate jewellery, and warm, diya-lit backdrops, turning simple photos into expressive festival visuals.
Here are Google Gemini Nano Banana prompts to create perfect festive family portraits with firecrackers:
Indian family celebrating Diwali together in their courtyard at night, parents and children holding sparklers, dressed in vibrant traditional attire — silk sarees, kurtas, and lehengas, warm glow from diyas reflecting on smiling faces, bokeh lights in the background, cinematic composition with natural expressions, --vivid --realistic --portrait lighting --golden tones --cinematic realism --ultra-detail --4K.
2. Rooftop Fireworks Scene
Indian family watching fireworks on a rooftop during Diwali night, mother in red saree, father in cream kurta, children jumping with sparklers, skyline glowing with colorful bursts, marigold torans and fairy lights all around, soft cinematic portrait lighting on faces, detailed fabric textures and fireworks reflections, --vivid --realistic --portrait lighting --cinematic depth --ultra-detailed --4K.
Read More: Google Gemini Nano Banana prompts; make your floral-themed photos viral on festive occasions
3. Courtyard Firecracker Fun
Indian family lighting small firecrackers in a beautifully decorated courtyard, diyas arranged in rangoli patterns, parents guiding children safely, festive joy captured mid-action, golden warm glow from lamps and crackers, cinematic lighting and shallow depth of field, authentic Indian festive realism, --vivid --realistic --portrait lighting --cinematic realism --ultra-detail --4K.
4. Traditional Street Diwali Lights
Indian family celebrating Diwali in a traditional Indian street lined with lanterns and fairy lights, children holding sparklers, elders chatting joyfully, everyone dressed in colorful festive wear, reflections from fireworks illuminating faces, atmospheric smoke and glow, cinematic film look, --vivid --realistic --portrait lighting --cinematic atmosphere --ultra-detail --4K.
5. Grand Family Gathering Fireworks
Extended Indian family celebrating Diwali in a large garden, fireworks lighting up the night sky, women in ornate sarees and men in sherwanis, children running with sparklers, golden festive ambiance, diya-lit decorations, cinematic realism with dynamic light reflections, joyful candid energy, --vivid --realistic --portrait lighting --cinematic realism --high detail --4K.
Read More: Google Gemini Nano Banana prompts for Dhanteras: Create your gold-style portraits this festive season