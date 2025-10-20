Bright Outdoor Media sees strong double-digit growth this festive season

ADVERTISEMENT
Bright Outdoor Media (BOM), one of India’s OOH media companies, is expecting strong double-digit growth in ad spending this festive season, backed by economic momentum, robust brand activity across diverse sectors and improving consumer sentiment.
This year’s outdoor festive ad spending is being driven by the real estate sector, which continues to dominate with large-format visibility and high-impact launch campaigns. Apart from realty, FMCG, e-commerce, automobiles, consumer electronics, jewellery, retail and fashion brands are also stepping up their outdoor presence to leverage festive consumer demand through a mix of brand-led and tactical campaigns.
Additionally, emerging and digital-first sectors such as fintech, BFSI, health and wellness, direct-to-consumer (D2C) and quick commerce are turning to outdoor media to build brand visibility and drive festive promotions through payment offers and consumer finance, highlighting the rising importance of OOH among both traditional and new-age advertisers.
With digital out-of-home (DOOH) rapidly gaining market share, Bright Outdoor Media—one of the largest operators of big-size digital LED billboards in the country—is well positioned to capitalise on brand campaigns requiring dynamic, measurable and agile advertising, particularly in metros and transit environments.
Bright Outdoor Media CMD Yogesh Lakhani said, “We are witnessing robust demand across brand categories this festive season, with advertisers focusing on visibility, innovation and impact. Large-format visibility, digital billboards and integrated campaigns are driving the momentum, and we expect this season to deliver strong double-digit growth compared to last year.”
Lakhani added, “Looking ahead, we anticipate that digital and interactive formats will continue to gain preference, while traditional large-format billboards will remain critical for brand recall and reach. This approach will ensure OOH plays an even greater role in India’s outdoor advertising mix in the coming years, as brands increasingly seek scale and salience through impactful outdoor media.”
Meanwhile, brands are increasingly expanding their OOH presence beyond metro centres to tap into the growing consumption power of regional, Tier-2 and Tier-3 markets.