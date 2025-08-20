Jyotiraditya Scindia hails India Post’s ₹5,800-crore Advanced Postal Technology rollout

India Post has announced the nationwide rollout of its Advanced Postal Technology (APT), a ₹5,800 crore initiative under the IT 2.0 program that marks a major step in India’s digital transformation journey.

Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region Jyotiraditya M. Scindia congratulated India Post on the launch, describing it as a “historic leap in Bharat’s digital journey.” In a post on social media, he emphasized that the platform is fully indigenous and deeply aligned with the government’s Digital India and Make in India missions.

“APT is designed to enable real-time decision-making, boost e-commerce reach, cut operational costs through automation, and deliver citizen-first, mobile-ready services anywhere, anytime,” Scindia said. He further noted that the initiative reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, calling it a demonstration of India’s self-reliant digital strength.

Elated to announce the nationwide rollout of Advanced Postal Technology (APT) by @IndiaPostOffice, a historic leap in Bharat’s digital journey.



Backed by an investment of ₹5800 Cr under IT 2.0, APT will transform India Post into a world-class public logistics organisation.… — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) August 19, 2025

The rollout, which has already seen implementation across 1.64 lakh post offices in just three months, is set to modernize India Post’s vast network, making it more agile and competitive in the evolving logistics and communications sector.

Developed entirely in-house by the Centre for Excellence in Postal Technology, the APT platform is positioned as more than a technological upgrade, it is being hailed as a Made-in-India solution for a more connected, efficient, and citizen-friendly postal system.

Last month, Dr. Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, Union Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development chaired a high-level review of the Mail Operations, Parcel Operations, and Business Strategy divisions of the Department of Posts.

The strategic review, held on July 29, was part of a broader reform agenda of the Government of India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Jyotiraditya M. Scindia. This initiative aims to reposition India Post as a technology-driven, citizen-centric logistics and e-commerce enabler.

The Minister noted that this transformation is not merely a modernisation effort but a fundamental reimagining of India Post’s role in a rapidly evolving digital economy.

“India Post’s unmatched physical footprint must now be complemented by cutting-edge digital capabilities. This transformation is about scale, speed, and service for every Indian—from the remotest village to the busiest metropolitan area,” he said.

India Post is currently undergoing a comprehensive, technology-driven transformation under the IT 2.0 framework. This initiative is part of a strategic roadmap aimed at positioning India Post as a strong competitor in the logistics industry, especially in the rapidly expanding e-commerce parcel delivery sector.

“These enhancements must enable India Post to offer seamless, end-to-end logistics services comparable to those of leading market players,” said Dr. Pemmasani while addressing the briefing. The Minister also called for the reinvention of India’s oldest delivery service to meet the demands of a new era by leveraging technology-enabled services.

In line with industry best practices, the Department has introduced centralized delivery for all categories of mail and parcels by setting up dedicated Delivery Centres that consolidate the service areas of existing post offices. These Delivery Centres will enable the Department to offer flexible delivery services, including Sunday and holiday deliveries, as well as morning and evening delivery options. A total of 344 Delivery Centres have been launched nationwide during Phase 1.

One of the core pillars of this transformation is the integration of India Post’s systems with major national digital commerce ecosystems. According to officials, the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) will enable wallet-based prepaid bookings, centralized order tracking, and automated reconciliation with ONDC’s accounting systems.