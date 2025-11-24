IAMAI slams Karnataka’s Bike-Taxi ban, seeks inclusive policy talks

IAMAI argued that a broad consultative approach, like those undertaken in Delhi and Maharashtra, where authorities engaged consumer groups, driver unions, platforms and think tanks before drafting recommendations, is critical for informed policymaking.

The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) has urged the Karnataka government to convene a formal stakeholder consultation on the state’s proposed policy framework for bike-taxi operations, expressing concern that authorities continue to favour a ban without engaging wider industry and consumer voices.

In a letter to state transport secretary N.V. Prasad, the industry body said it was troubled by the government’s stance, which it believes has been taken without input from any external stakeholders, including commuter groups, driver unions, independent experts, industry associations or the platforms that operate such services.

IAMAI represents around 750 companies, spanning large multinational firms to homegrown startups.

The appeal follows the submission of an 11-member expert committee report that recommended continuing the ban on bike taxis in Karnataka. The committee, chaired by the transport secretary, did not include private-sector representation. Its report has now been placed before the Karnataka High Court, which is hearing a batch of writ appeals filed by Ola, Uber and Rapido against a previous order that disallowed bike-taxi operations in the absence of a state policy.

The ban has been in force since June 16, and the case is scheduled for hearing on November 24.

IAMAI argued that a broad consultative approach, like those undertaken in Delhi and Maharashtra, where authorities engaged consumer groups, driver unions, platforms and think tanks before drafting recommendations, is critical for informed policymaking. It urged Karnataka to follow a similar model.

The association said the state’s current position has already affected thousands of gig workers who rely on bike taxis for income, disrupted last-mile mobility in traffic-heavy Bengaluru, and removed an affordable transport option for daily commuters.

The 34-page committee report justifies a ban on grounds of traffic congestion and rider safety concerns on Bengaluru’s roads.

First Published on Nov 24, 2025 2:13 PM