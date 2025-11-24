            
TRAI takes action on over 21 lakh fraudulent numbers & one lakh entities in one year

TRAI urges all mobile users to report spam and fraud via the TRAIDND App, not just block calls on their phones.

By  Storyboard18Nov 24, 2025 6:15 PM
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has issued an advisory urging citizens to report spam calls/SMS through the TRAI DND App. highlighting that simply blocking numbers on personal devices does not stop spam at the source.

Over the past year, TRAI- acting on citizen complaints facilitated the disconnection and blacklisting of more than 21 lakh mobile numbers & around one lakh entities involved in sending spam and fraudulent messages. This demonstrates that collective reporting by users plays a crucial role in curbing telecom misuse nationwide.

This large-scale action was made possible because citizens reported spam through the official TRAI DND App. When a user reports a spam call or SMS on the TRAI DND App, it allows TRAI and telecom service providers to trace, verify, and permanently disconnect the mobile numbers. In contrast, blocking a number on phone only hides it on your personal device- it does not prevent the scammer from contacting others using new numbers.

Public Advisory

Citizens are advised to:

- Download the TRAI DND App from official app stores

- Report spam SMS/calls using TRAI DND App instead of blocking them on phones to help identify and disconnect offenders

- Avoid sharing personal or banking details on calls, messages, or social media

- Disconnect immediately if receiving threatening or suspicious calls

- Report cyber frauds to the National Cybercrime Helpline (1930) or www.cybercrime.gov.in

- Report attempted fraud through misuse of telecom resources using Sanchar Saathi's "Chakshu" feature


First Published on Nov 24, 2025 6:19 PM

