TRAI takes action on over 21 lakh fraudulent numbers & one lakh entities in one year

When a user reports a spam call or SMS on the TRAI DND App, it allows TRAI and telecom service providers to trace, verify, and permanently disconnect the mobile numbers. In contrast, blocking a number on phone only hides it on your personal device- it does not prevent the scammer from contacting others using new numbers.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has issued an advisory urging citizens to report spam calls/SMS through the TRAI DND App. highlighting that simply blocking numbers on personal devices does not stop spam at the source.

Over the past year, TRAI- acting on citizen complaints facilitated the disconnection and blacklisting of more than 21 lakh mobile numbers & around one lakh entities involved in sending spam and fraudulent messages. This demonstrates that collective reporting by users plays a crucial role in curbing telecom misuse nationwide.

This large-scale action was made possible because citizens reported spam through the official TRAI DND App. When a user reports a spam call or SMS on the TRAI DND App, it allows TRAI and telecom service providers to trace, verify, and permanently disconnect the mobile numbers. In contrast, blocking a number on phone only hides it on your personal device- it does not prevent the scammer from contacting others using new numbers.

Public Advisory

Citizens are advised to:

- Download the TRAI DND App from official app stores

- Report spam SMS/calls using TRAI DND App instead of blocking them on phones to help identify and disconnect offenders

- Avoid sharing personal or banking details on calls, messages, or social media

- Disconnect immediately if receiving threatening or suspicious calls

- Report cyber frauds to the National Cybercrime Helpline (1930) or www.cybercrime.gov.in

- Report attempted fraud through misuse of telecom resources using Sanchar Saathi's "Chakshu" feature

First Published on Nov 24, 2025 6:19 PM