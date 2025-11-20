Shaadi.com in early talks for IPO; evaluates timing, valuation: Report

Marriage matchmaking platform Shaadi.com is reportedly preparing to launch an initial public offering (IPO). According to a Bloomberg report, the platform’s operator People Interactive India Pvt. has held discussions with investment bankers in recent weeks to explore a potential listing on Indian stock exchanges. The talks are still at a preliminary stage, with the company yet to appoint advisors, and discussions currently focused on valuation, timing, and the structure of the issue. Storyboard18 could not independently verify the information.

Shaadi.com competes with Matrimony.com Ltd and Jeevansathi.com, owned by Info Edge. Matrimony.com’s matchmaking business reported billing of Rs 117.5 crore, up 6.9% year-on-year, but down 6.2% quarter-over-quarter, with revenue slightly lower at Rs 113.5 crore, declining marginally both QoQ and YoY. Paid subscriptions also fell this quarter. Meanwhile, Jeevansathi.com continued to maintain growth momentum driven by monetisation strategies over the past year and a half, according to the company.

India’s wedding ecosystem remains a large and fast-growing market. A recent Jefferies report estimates the country’s wedding industry at $130 billion, second only to food and groceries in consumption, with India’s wedding spend-to-GDP ratio at five times that of several other economies.

The potential IPO comes amid one of India’s strongest periods for public listings. Nearly 90 companies have tapped the markets this year, raising over Rs 1.5 lakh crore. Of these, 66% debuted with gains, and 19 companies soared between 20% and 75% on listing, while only six stocks fell between 15% and 35%.

