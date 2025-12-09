Meta wins EU approval for revised ad model, avoids threat of daily fines

Meta has secured approval from EU antitrust regulators for its revised pay-or-consent advertising model, allowing the company to avoid the prospect of daily fines that could have reached up to 5% of its average global daily turnover.

The updated model, which will be rolled out next month, reduces the amount of personal data used for targeted advertising on Facebook and Instagram. The approval marks a key moment in the ongoing regulatory pressure the European Union has placed on major U.S. tech firms under the Digital Markets Act (DMA).

The decision follows a 200 million-euro fine imposed on Meta in April for violating the DMA between November 2023 and November 2024.

After the penalty, Meta introduced adjustments to its subscription-based system, which gives users a choice between consenting to share their data for fully personalized ads or opting to share less information in exchange for limited ad personalization.

The changes primarily involve clearer wording, improved design, and more transparent communication, rather than substantial structural revisions to the proposal submitted in November.

EU regulators said the updated model now provides users with a more effective and meaningful choice, noting that the Commission will continue monitoring Meta’s implementation and gather feedback to ensure full compliance.

First Published on Dec 9, 2025 9:21 AM