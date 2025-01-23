Network18 emerges as No.1 news network with largest market share

ADVERTISEMENT
According to the latest BARC ratings, Network18 has outperformed all its competitors, establishing dominance in India’s news ecosystem.
The data reveals Network18’s unmatched Average Minute Audience (AMA 000s) at 2,02,636, with its key competitors like TV Today and Zee Network trailing far behind at 1,10,826 and 1,08,307 AMA 000s, respectively. Other competitors such as ABP News Network and Republic Network followed at 88,283 and 84,896 AMA 000s, respectively. (Source: BARC | Metric: AMA 000s | TG: 15+ | Period: Wk 02’25 | Market: All India)
The achievement was unlocked on the back of Network18’s power packed programming for Maha Kumbh 2025, which brought viewers an unprecedented visual experience with its extensive coverage. It has already captured over 200 million views across the network’s digital platforms, solidifying Network18 brands as the go-to destination for special coverage of significant events in the country.
Network18 is India’s largest news network, which includes 20 national and regional TV channels that connect with diverse audiences across the country. CNN-News18 has remained the number one English news channel for over 2 years, while News18 India dominates primetime as the number one Hindi news channel. Several of the network's regional channels have also consistently topped the charts, reflecting its strong local connect. Network18’s CNBC-TV18 has been the undisputed leader in business news, reinforcing the network’s position as a trusted and influential voice across genres.