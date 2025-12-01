Omnicom's IPG takeover: Structure and leadership for newly merged networks revealed

Omnicom has revealed the leadership and operating structure for its newly expanded operations, marking the most consequential reorganization of a global holding company. The decision follows the closure of Omnicom’s acquisition of the Interpublic Group, a deal that eliminates IPG as an independent entity and consolidates two of the world’s largest agency networks at a moment of profound disruption for the advertising business.

Also read: Omnicom swings the axe: 4,000 job cuts, iconic agency names retired after IPG takeover

Omnicom outlined the shape of its new, post-merger organization, consolidating creative, media and specialty services under a streamlined structure that erases the remnants of the Interpublic Group name and redraws the boundaries of several of Madison Avenue’s best-known networks.

The company’s creative division, now called Omnicom Advertising, will continue to be led by Troy Ruhanen, its current chief executive and president. The unit brings together three global networks — TBWA, BBDO and McCann — while folding FCB into BBDO.

DDB and MullenLowe will be absorbed into the TBWA network. All three legacy brands — FCB, DDB and MullenLowe — will cease to exist.

Omnicom Media, overseen by Florian Adamski, now encompasses OMD, PHD and Hearts & Science, along with former IPG agencies Mediahub, Initiative and UM. The company said the combined operation forms the world’s largest media organization by billings.

Duncan Painter will serve as chief executive of the Flywheel Commerce Network and OmniPlus, an upgraded iteration of Omnicom’s Omni platform. Sergio Lopez will continue to lead Omnicom Production, which is being merged with IPG’s Craft. Luke Taylor remains at the helm of Omnicom Precision Marketing, while Chris Foster will continue overseeing Omnicom Public Relations.

Most divisions will be led by longtime Omnicom executives. A notable exception is Omnicom Health, which will be run by Dana Maiman of IPG Health. She will report to Michael Larson, chief executive of Omnicom Diversified Agency Services and previously interim chief executive of Omnicom Health.

In a shift aimed at simplifying client management, every account will now be assigned a “client success leader,” responsible for ensuring access to the right mix of talent, tools and capabilities across the network. These leaders will report to Jacki Kelly, the company’s chief client and business officer and a former IPG executive, and to Andrea Lennon, Omnicom’s chief client experience officer.

George Manas, previously chief executive of OMD Worldwide, will take on the role of chief growth and solutions officer, charged with designing technology and data offerings for large enterprise clients.

Omnicom veterans Daryl Simm and Phil Angelastro will continue in their posts as chief operating officer and chief financial officer, respectively. Philippe Krakowsky, the former IPG chief executive, will remain co-president and chief operating officer of the merged company.

All entities bearing the IPG name — including IPG Health and IPG Mediabrands — have been retired.

See the full new leadership structure here:

Florian Adamski, CEO, Omnicom Media, including Hearts & Science, Initiative, Mediahub, OMD, PHD, and UM, as well as Acxiom

Chris Foster, CEO, Omnicom Public Relations, including FleishmanHillard, Golin, Ketchum, Porter Novelli, and Weber Shandwick

Sergio Lopez, CEO, Omnicom Production, including Content Solutions, Production Management, and Studios

Duncan Painter, CEO, Omni and Flywheel Commerce Network, featuring Omni, the advanced intelligence platform that will power all capabilities, and Flywheel, the market-leading commerce group

Troy Ruhanen, CEO, Omnicom Advertising, including BBDO, McCann, TBWA, and the U.S. Advertising Collective

Michael Larson, CEO, Diversified Agency Services, with reports including: Dana Maiman, CEO, Omnicom Health, including Healthcare Professional & Consumer, Medical Communications, Patient Engagement, and Managed Markets Mark O'Brien, CEO, Omnicom Branding, including Interbrand, Siegel+Gale, Sterling Brands, and Wolff Olins Luke Taylor, CEO, Omnicom Precision Marketing, including Credera, Critical Mass, and RAPP Enterprise-Wide Client Solutions

Omnicom-level teams will accelerate the effectiveness of its Connected Capabilities and speed client-service innovation through two integral enterprise-wide solutions:

Omnicom's Client Success Leaders (CSLs) – led by Jacki Kelley, Chief Client & Business Officer, and Andrea Lennon, Client Experience Officer – will have senior accountability across all Connected Capabilities, providing holistic, tailored solutions for individual client strategies and KPIs to enable client success.

Omnicom's Global Growth Team – led by George Manas, Chief Growth and Solutions Officer – will ensure an integrated, enterprise-level view on client needs and innovative solutions across new business development. Manas will transition from his current role leading OMD Worldwide effective February 1, 2026.

As previously announced, John Wren continues as Chairman & CEO, Phil Angelastro serves as EVP & CFO, and Philippe Krakowsky and Daryl Simm serve as Co-Presidents and COOs.

What happens in India?

The India announcement, industry executives say, is expected to determine which agency brands survive, how overlapping capabilities will be combined, and which leaders will guide one of the fastest-growing markets in Omnicom’s global footprint. With India viewed internally as both a growth engine and a cost-efficient talent hub, the stakes around the leadership configuration are unusually high.

Globally, the merger has created a $25-billion holding company that now sits atop the sector. The latest announcement clarifies reporting lines for creative, media, CRM, data, PR and production units, several of which overlap significantly.

Agency leaders and clients across India have spent the past several weeks bracing for a wave of consolidation that could reshape everything from pitch pipelines to staffing models. IPG’s recent filings — which disclosed 3,200 job losses this year and significant office reductions — have intensified expectations that India could see brand retirements, office consolidations and senior-level reshuffles. Omnicom has also previously signaled plans to streamline back-office functions globally.

The local industry context adds new layers to the decision. India is in the middle of its own structural transformation: marketers are rapidly shifting budgets to performance, digital commerce, influencer ecosystems and AI-enabled production workflows. Storyboard18 has reported accelerating demand for integrated, outcome-driven partnerships and a decline in AOR models, trends that make leadership clarity even more critical.

Clients, particularly in sectors such as FMCG, auto, financial services and tech, are watching for signs of stability. Several expressed concern privately that extended uncertainty could disrupt campaign continuity, especially during a period of macroeconomic sensitivity and rising executional complexity. At the same time, many see the merger as an opportunity for broader data, CRM and measurement capabilities if Omnicom succeeds in combining its Omni platform with IPG’s Acxiom assets in India.

The new structure is expected to steer the merged network in India and how major brands — including legacy creative and media agencies — will be positioned. The decisions could influence talent movement across the industry, determine competitive dynamics with Publicis and WPP, and set the tone for how aggressively the combined group intends to pursue growth in India.

For now, the industry is bracing for a cascading impact. Recruiters report heightened inbound interest from senior leaders. Independent agencies say they are fielding more conversations with clients seeking contingency options. And several large marketers say they are preparing to reassess scopes once the new structure sets in.

As one longtime industry executive put it this week, “Whatever Omnicom announces in India won’t just affect Omnicom. It will reset the center of gravity for the whole market.”

First Published on Dec 1, 2025 6:12 PM