Nvidia to keep sponsoring H-1B visas despite Trump’s $100,000 fee order: report

Chipmaker Nvidia will reportedly continue sponsoring H-1B visas and cover all related costs, despite the recent executive order by U.S. President Donald Trump that imposes a $100,000 fee on each new application, as per media reports.
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s message to employees was aimed at calming widespread anxiety among tech workers on H-1B visas, many of whom are from India and China. The reassurance comes amid growing uncertainty across Silicon Valley following the White House’s tightening of immigration rules.
“As one of many immigrants at Nvidia, I know that the opportunities we’ve found in America have profoundly shaped our lives,” Huang wrote in an internal note to staff, according to the reports. “And the miracle of Nvidia- built by all of you, and by brilliant colleagues around the world- would not be possible without immigration.”
Nvidia, like many global tech companies, relies heavily on international talent. Huang has often noted that about half of the world’s AI researchers are Chinese, underscoring how global collaboration drives technological progress.
Trump’s executive order, issued last month, bars new H-1B visa holders from entering the U.S. unless their employer pays the additional $100,000 fee. The administration clarified that the rule does not affect existing visa holders or those whose applications were submitted before September 21.
H-1B visas allow U.S. companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations such as engineering, software development, and research. However, the policy shift has drawn sharp criticism from lawmakers and industry leaders alike.
In late September, U.S. legislators sought explanations from major tech firms for continuing to hire thousands of foreign workers while cutting domestic jobs.