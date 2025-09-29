Nvidia’s Jensen Huang predicts OpenAI will become next multi-trillion-dollar giant

ADVERTISEMENT
Nvidia co-founder and chief executive Jensen Huang has forecast that OpenAI will become the world’s next multi-trillion-dollar company, on par with tech giants such as Google and Meta.
Speaking on the BG2 podcast, Huang described the Microsoft-backed artificial intelligence firm as a future “hyperscale company” with both consumer and enterprise services. “I think that OpenAI is likely going to be the next multi-trillion-dollar hyperscale company,” he said, calling investment in the firm 'one of the smartest investments we can possibly imagine.'
Huang revealed that Nvidia is expanding its collaboration with OpenAI to include the start-up’s first self-built AI infrastructure. The partnership, he explained, will operate at the chip level, at the software level, at the systems level, and the AI factory level, in addition to Nvidia’s existing work with OpenAI via Microsoft Azure and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI).
Outlining Nvidia’s involvement, Huang said the Azure partnership alone represented “hundreds of billions of dollars of work” over several years, while the OCI buildout would add “five, six, seven gigawatts” of capacity in collaboration with SoftBank. He also highlighted CoreWeave as another key partner supporting OpenAI’s exponential growth.
According to Huang, OpenAI is undergoing two simultaneous exponential curves: the rapid expansion of its customer base as AI models improve, and surging compute requirements as models evolve from one-shot inference to multi-step reasoning. Together, he argued, these trends are fuelling “enormous compute requirements” and necessitating vast infrastructure projects.
Huang also suggested that OpenAI is now at a scale where it wants direct relationships with technology providers, akin to Elon Musk’s X with Nvidia, or Meta and Google with their own infrastructures. “They want to have a relationship with us the way Elon and X has… They’ve gotten to a large enough scale that they believe it’s time for them to start building these direct relationships,” he said.
The Nvidia chief added that Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and Google’s Larry Page were aware and supportive of OpenAI’s expansion plans.