Omnicom–IPG merger faces year-end timeline as EU, Mexico clearances remain pending

The $13.5 billion merger between Omnicom Group Inc. and Interpublic Group (IPG), one of the biggest in advertising industry history, has been pushed to a year-end timeline as regulatory reviews in the European Union and Mexico remain outstanding.
Both companies, on September 30, reaffirmed their expectation to close the deal by December 31, 2025.
"Additionally, Omnicom hereby extends the expiration date of its previously announced exchange offers and consent solicitations for IPG’s outstanding notes (as set forth in Appendix A to this press release) from 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on September 30, 2025, to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on October 31, 2025, unless further extended," it was said.
While approvals have already been secured in 18 of 20 jurisdictions - including the UK and the US - the European Commission remains the most significant hurdle. Omnicom CEO John Wren recently told investors the deal is “well along in the process” despite the delays.
In a major regulatory development, the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) last week finalized a consent order imposing strict conditions on the combined company’s ad-buying practices. The 10-year order bars Omnicom from denying or directing ad spend based on political or ideological viewpoints unless specifically instructed by clients. It also prohibits the use of publisher exclusion lists and requires annual compliance reporting, independent monitoring, and record-keeping.
The FTC move comes amid rising concerns over the influence of global advertising giants in shaping media revenues and market competition. “We’re pleased to finalize this agreement… it reaffirms our commitment to provide neutral and unbiased advice to clients,” said Wren.
Beyond regulatory scrutiny, the merger is already reshaping both companies.
Omnicom has outlined $750 million in annual cost savings, largely from consolidating overlapping agencies, shared services, and back-office functions. IPG has already cut 2,400 jobs (4.5% of its workforce) this year, while Omnicom booked$89 million in restructuring charges in Q2 - signaling integration efforts are underway even before closing.
Industry insiders warn of further redundancies across the combined entity despite recent client wins and Omnicom’s bets on AI-driven growth.
CFO Philip Angelastro recently noted that opportunities to accelerate savings ahead of closing are being actively evaluated.
As and when approved by EU and Mexican regulators, the merger will create the world’s second-largest advertising holding company, fundamentally altering the competitive landscape while operating under unprecedented oversight designed to safeguard market diversity and media independence.