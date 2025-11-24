AIAI launched as India’s first AI industry association; Governing board to feature top corporates

AIAI will act as a bridge between creators, enterprises, technologists, and government, ensuring inclusive, transparent, and bias-free growth of AI capabilities.

In a move to position India as a global leader in ethical and innovative Artificial Intelligence, industry stalwarts have come together to form Artificial Intelligence Association of India (AIAI) - the country’s first dedicated industry body focused on advancing the responsible use of AI.

The Governing Board will be announced soon, which will feature top corporates.

AIAI will operate at the intersection of innovation, policy, and cultural preservation, bringing together leading voices from across industry and across domains - including design, advertising, film, gaming, music, publishing, and emerging tech - in creative AI.

“AI is no longer the future, it is the now. And India cannot afford to be a passive consumer in this revolution,” said Sandeep Goyal, National Convenor of AIAI.

"With AIAI, we are building the ethical and institutional guardrails that ensure India’s creative industries not only thrive with AI, but do so on their own terms.”

India’s Creative Ecosystem, Rewired for the AI Era

AIAI will be governed by a multidisciplinary board of technologists, creators, policy advisors, legal experts, and educators. It aims to serve as a policy think tank, innovation incubator, and industry forum that accelerates adoption while safeguarding Indian identity and talent in the AI age.

Key Objectives of AIAI Include:

Policy & Advocacy: Representing creative industries in AI-related regulatory discussions with MeitY, DPIIT, and NITI Aayog.

Ethical Standards: Introducing certification frameworks for ethical AI in film, advertising, music, and design.

Skilling & Inclusion: Launching pan-India programs to train over 10,000 creative professionals in AI by 2026.

R&D and Innovation Support: Incubating India-focused AI tools for content generation, translation, personalization, and storytelling.

Creative IP Protection: Leading efforts to safeguard artist attribution, combat deepfakes, and evolve copyright frameworks for AI-generated content.

Bridging the Trust Gap Between Innovation and Regulation

India’s AI ecosystem is booming, but with minimal regulatory architecture and high levels of creative disruption, the trust deficit is real. AIAI will act as a bridge between creators, enterprises, technologists, and government, ensuring inclusive, transparent, and bias-free growth of AI capabilities.

Through real-time policy advisories, dynamic ethical sandboxes, and a national AI incident registry, AIAI will provide rapid, adaptive guidance that matches the pace of technological evolution.

"Creative AI isn’t just a technology story. It’s a story about what kind of country we want to be—how we preserve language, culture, livelihoods, and imagination in a time of machines,” Goyal added. "This is India’s moment to lead—not follow. And AIAI will make sure we do.”

First Published on Nov 24, 2025 9:41 AM