Prasar Bharati announces new ex-gratia compensation scheme for employees dying in line of duty

In a significant welfare move, India’s public service broadcaster- Prasar Bharati has announced a revised ex-gratia lump sum compensation scheme for its employees recruited after October 5, 2007, who die while performing their official duties. The new order, dated October 4, 2025, was issued following the approval of the Prasar Bharati Board and replaces earlier norms that had been in effect since 1998.

Under the new scheme, the broadcaster has sharply increased the compensation amount for families of employees who lose their lives in the course of duty, depending on the circumstances of death. The ex-gratia payment will now range from ₹25 lakh to ₹45 lakh, aligning with the risk level associated with the nature of the assignment.

According to the order, families of employees who die due to accidents or acts of violence by terrorists or anti-social elements while performing their official duties will receive an ex-gratia of ₹25 lakh. In cases of death occurring in border skirmishes or action against militants, terrorists, extremists, or sea pirates, the compensation amount will rise to ₹35 lakh.

The same ₹35 lakh compensation will also apply to employees who die while on duty in high-altitude or inaccessible border posts, especially under extreme weather or natural disaster conditions. The highest slab of ₹45 lakh has been earmarked for deaths during enemy action, war-like engagements, or evacuation operations of Indian nationals from war-torn regions abroad, as officially notified by the competent authority.

The order states that the CEO of Prasar Bharati will be the competent authority to sanction these ex-gratia payments. It further lays down a strict timeline for claim processing: the concerned administrative division must notify the competent authority immediately upon the death of an employee and process the claim within a week. The ex-gratia amount should ideally be disbursed within a fortnight from the date of the incident, ensuring prompt financial relief to the bereaved families.

Employees are also required to submit a valid nomination specifying their chosen beneficiaries. In the absence of such nomination, the compensation will be shared equally among all eligible family members, as per the norms governing retirement benefits.

The new order also clarifies that these compensation rates will be aligned with any future revisions notified by the Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare (DoP&PW). The guidelines for implementation will follow the framework outlined in the DoP&PW Office Memorandum dated September 11, 1998, which had earlier consolidated the central government’s policy on ex-gratia benefits for civilian employees dying in service.

