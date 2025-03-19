            
Taboola and Microsoft strengthen 10-year ad partnership, expands to Outlook Mail and Office 365

With this expansion, Taboola’s AI-powered advertising solutions will provide advertisers with the ability to connect with nearly 600 million daily active users in brand-safe environments.

By  Storyboard18Mar 19, 2025 12:32 PM
This deepened collaboration reflects the growing influence of Taboola's AI-powered technology, which is designed to enhance monetization and user engagement across digital platforms, such as websites, devices, and mobile apps.

Taboola is celebrating a significant milestone as it marks a decade-long partnership with Microsoft.

Over the past ten years, Taboola has been instrumental in delivering targeted advertising on a variety of Microsoft-owned digital properties, including MSN, Microsoft Edge, and other Windows experiences.

Today, the relationship has expanded even further, with Taboola new extending its advertising services to Outlook and other applications within the Microsoft 365 suite.

By utilizing Taboola's advanced capabilities, advertisers can now connect with nearly 600 million daily active users in brand-safe environments, making it a powerful tool for businesses seeking to maximize their reach.

“Reaching a decade serving ads with an industry leader such as Microsoft is an incredible milestone,” said Adam Singolda, CEO at Taboola. “Our collaboration has been established for the long-term, and on Taboola’s ability to help Microsoft provide richer experiences on its immensely popular digital properties. As we expand to offer advertising on additional Microsoft properties, we’re giving advertisers even more access to trusted, premium destinations that reach people across all different parts of their day as they’re actively engaged.”


First Published on Mar 19, 2025 12:32 PM

