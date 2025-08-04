Elon Musk's Tesla to open second India showroom in Delhi on August 11

Tesla is accelerating its foray into India’s electric vehicle market with the opening of its second retail location in the country, part of a broader strategy to establish a firm foothold in the world's third-largest auto market. The new Tesla Experience Centre will open on August 11 at Aerocity’s upscale Worldmark 3 complex in New Delhi, according to an invitation sent by the company. The facility will serve customers in the national capital region, a critical urban cluster for India’s electric mobility push.

The Delhi opening comes less than a month after Tesla inaugurated its first showroom in Mumbai, located in the 4,000-square-foot Maker Maxity mall in Bandra Kurla Complex. The Aerocity outlet is currently in the final stages of construction, with images of the site already making the rounds on social media. The monthly rent is pegged at around ₹25 lakh, indicating another high-value addition to Tesla’s expanding India portfolio.

The high-profile Mumbai showroom was inaugurated on July 15 by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who hailed Tesla’s choice of Mumbai as a sign of confidence in the state. “The inauguration of the Tesla Experience Centre is a statement that Tesla has arrived in the right city and the right state — Mumbai and Maharashtra,” he said, while also extending an invitation to the EV major to set up R&D and manufacturing operations in the state.

Tesla is currently offering just one model in India—the Model Y—priced from ₹59.89 lakh (ex-showroom). The car is available in two configurations: a standard rear-wheel drive (RWD) and a long-range RWD variant. The base version includes a 60 kWh battery and a WLTP-certified range of 500 kilometers, while the long-range model, equipped with a 75 kWh battery, claims up to 622 kilometers on a single charge.

Deliveries, Tesla notes, will be prioritized in Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, and Gurugram, with vehicles arriving on flat-bed trucks directly to customers’ homes. The company has also updated its Indian website to allow vehicle registration in all states and union territories, expanding accessibility for consumers beyond the initial cities of Mumbai, Delhi, and Gurugram.

While Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) capability is listed on the website as an available option for ₹6 lakh, the feature is expected to be rolled out in India at a later date.