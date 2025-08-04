Tesla switches on first charging station in India, expands EV infrastructure in Mumbai

ADVERTISEMENT
Global electric vehicle giant Tesla has inaugurated its first charging facility in India, marking a significant step in its rollout plans for the country.
Namaste India ????????— Tesla Charging (@TeslaCharging) August 4, 2025
New Supercharger: Mumbai, Indiahttps://t.co/KkxQ9vK378 pic.twitter.com/vvNnOMd1bX
The charging station, located at One BKC in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex, includes four V4 Supercharger stalls offering direct current (DC) charging at up to 250 kW and four destination chargers providing alternating current (AC) charging at 11 kW. Charging rates start at Rs 24/kWh for Superchargers and Rs 14/kWh for destination chargers.
This development comes just weeks after Tesla officially entered the Indian market on July 15 with the launch of its Model Y and the opening of its first Experience Centre in Mumbai. The Model Y, once the world’s best-selling car, is being imported as a completely built unit (CBU) from Tesla’s Shanghai Gigafactory and is priced starting at Rs 59.89 lakh for the rear-wheel drive variant. A long-range rear-wheel drive model is also being offered at a base price of Rs 67.89 lakh, with deliveries expected to begin in Q3 and Q4 of 2025 respectively.
Tesla has also announced plans to set up three additional charging stations in Mumbai, at Lower Parel, Thane and Navi Mumbai, by the end of the September quarter, signaling its commitment to building a strong EV ecosystem in India.