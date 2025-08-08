Tesla to open flagship NCR store at Aerocity’s Worldmark 3

ADVERTISEMENT
Tesla India Motor & Energy Pvt Ltd has signed a nine-year lease for prime retail space at Aerocity’s Worldmark 3, marking one of its most high-profile real estate moves in the National Capital Region.
As reported by CNBC-TV18, a lease documents sourced from real estate analytics firm CRE Matrix reveals that the electric vehicle maker has secured 8,200 sq ft on the ground floor from Oak Infrastructure Pvt Ltd. The sub-lease begins on March 15, 2025, with a 120-day fit-out period before rent payments start on July 13.
The monthly rent is set at Rs 49.2 lakh, alongside common area maintenance charges of Rs 33.5 per sq ft (Rs 2.74 lakh) and parking fees for 10 slots at Rs 6,000 each. The agreement includes a three-year lock-in period, 15% rent escalation every three years, and refundable deposits of Rs 1.03 crore for rent security and Rs 16.48 lakh for CAM.
Situated near Indira Gandhi International Airport, Aerocity’s Worldmark complex has become a hub for luxury retail, hospitality and corporate offices, attracting global brands looking for high-visibility locations.
Tesla has yet to officially announce the store’s opening date, but the move signals an acceleration of its India expansion plans, with more flagship locations anticipated in other metro cities.