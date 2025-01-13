UK magazine COO criticizes Indian hiring practices: Candidate rejected for pursuing passions

Parminder Singh, COO of Tatler Asia, recently shared an anecdote with Moneycontrol. He recalled how a promising marketing candidate in India was rejected by his boss. The reason? The candidate listed running marathons and playing guitar on his CV. The boss expressed doubt, stating, "If this man does all this, when will he work?" Singh was dismayed by this incident, highlighting the persistence of a managerial mindset that prioritizes workaholism over a balanced lifestyle."

Singh recounted how a promising marketing candidate in India was rejected by his boss due to his active hobbies: running marathons and playing guitar. The boss expressed concern that these pursuits would leave insufficient time for work, stating, "If this man does all this, when will he work?" Singh lamented this incident, highlighting the persistence of a managerial mindset that prioritizes workaholism over a balanced lifestyle. He further expressed regret at not being able to hire the candidate. Singh, who previously worked at Google for over six years and later at Twitter, contrasted this experience with Google's culture, which valued excellence in all areas. He noted that Google had an unwritten policy where individuals who excelled in the Olympics could secure a job at the company, recognizing the transferability of excellence across domains."

L&T Chairman SN Subrahmanyan recently sparked widespread criticism after a video surfaced on Reddit where he suggested employees should work 90 hours a week, including Sundays, to maintain competitiveness. During an internal interaction, Subrahmanyan responded to an employee's question about mandated Saturday work by expressing regret that he couldn't enforce Sunday work as well. He stated, 'I regret I am not able to make you work on Sundays, to be honest. 3 If I can make you work on Sundays, I will be more happy because I work on Sundays also.' He further added, 'What do you do sitting at home? 2 How long can you stare at your wife? How long can the wives stare at their husbands? Get to the office and start working.' These comments drew strong criticism and comparisons to Infosys founder Narayana Murthy."

Following the backlash, an L&T spokesperson clarified Subrahmanyan's comments, stating: 'At L&T, nation-building is at the core of our mandate. For over eight decades, we have been shaping India's infrastructure, industries, and technological capabilities. We believe this is India’s decade, a time demanding collective dedication and effort to drive progress and realize our shared vision of becoming a developed nation. The chairman’s remarks reflect this larger ambition, emphasizing that extraordinary outcomes require extraordinary effort. At L&T, we remain committed to fostering a culture where passion, purpose, and performance drive us forward.'