US threatens TikTok ban amidst tense China trade talks

The U.S. is prepared to ban the popular short-video app TikTok unless China agrees to drop demands for reduced tariffs and an end to technological restrictions, a senior U.S. official confirmed, as per reports. The stark warning comes as high-stakes negotiations between U.S. and Chinese delegations are underway in Madrid, focused on a broader range of economic and trade issues.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer stated that China is seeking significant concessions on trade and technology in exchange for allowing ByteDance, TikTok's Chinese owner, to divest the app. "We are not willing to sacrifice national security for a social media app," Bessent said, highlighting the U.S. position.
The negotiations in Madrid, the fourth round in four months, are taking place as the September 17 divestiture deadline for TikTok looms. China's Commerce Ministry has accused the U.S. of "unilateral bullying and economic coercion" and warned that Washington's demands could disrupt global trade and supply chains.
The talks are also complicated by a separate U.S. request for its allies to place tariffs on Chinese imports due to Beijing’s purchases of Russian oil. Additionally, China's market regulator has launched an anti-monopoly investigation into U.S. chip giant Nvidia, which is widely seen as a retaliatory move against Washington's curbs on the Chinese chip sector.