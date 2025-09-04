Instagram tests Picture-in-Picture feature for Reels to boost engagement

ADVERTISEMENT
Meta-owned Instagram is reportedly testing a new Picture-in-Picture (PiP) feature for Reels, allowing users to watch short videos in a floating window while using other apps on their device. The feature is aimed at increasing user engagement and retention.
The test has been confirmed by Meta and is currently being rolled out to a limited group of users. It was first spotted by app researcher Radu Oncescu, who shared screenshots of the feature on Threads, according to media reports.
Users selected for the test will see a pop-up prompt inviting them to "Try Picture in Picture." Once enabled, Reels will play in a small floating window that remains active even after the Instagram app is closed.
Instagram appears to be catching up to competitors like TikTok and YouTube, both of which already offer similar functionality. The PiP feature is expected to help Instagram retain viewers, especially during longer videos that users might otherwise skip.