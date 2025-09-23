Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings backs Trump’s $100,000 H-1B visa fee despite tech sector backlash

ADVERTISEMENT
Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings has come out in support of US President Donald Trump’s newly announced H-1B visa policy, which introduces a $100,000 charge on new applications.
Hastings, who says he has been involved in H-1B policy debates for three decades, argued that the measure could refocus the programme on “very high-value jobs” and bring greater predictability for employers.
“I’ve worked on H1-B politics for 30 years. Trump’s $100k per year tax is a great solution. It will mean H1-B is used just for very high-value jobs, which will mean no lottery needed, and more certainty for those jobs,” he wrote on X.
The H-1B scheme, used widely by the US tech and engineering sectors, enables companies to hire foreign professionals in specialist roles.
Hastings’ endorsement has sparked sharp debate online. Some praised the move as a way to streamline the system, while others pointed out factual errors in his post. “It’s not every year, it’s a one-time fee is my understanding,” one user noted, adding that the administration had already adjusted the original announcement. Another wrote: “No company goes out today and hires an H-1B because it’s easier — it already costs more and is riskier. This will slow companies down & send talent elsewhere.”
The controversy follows Trump’s proclamation, issued on Saturday, introducing the $100,000 levy on new H-1B visa petitions. The announcement unsettled the technology sector, with firms including Microsoft, JPMorgan and Amazon advising H-1B holders abroad to return to the US promptly to avoid potential complications.
However, the White House has since clarified key details. Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt confirmed that the fee applies only to new applicants and is not an annual charge. “This is NOT an annual fee. It’s a one-time fee that applies only to the petition,” she said in a post on X. Current visa holders outside the US will not be subject to the new payment when re-entering the country.
The measure is set to expire after one year, though the Trump administration has left open the possibility of extending it if deemed in the national interest.