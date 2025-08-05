“We don’t want pity. We want planning”: Disability rights activist calls out Eternal's District on accessibility gaps

ADVERTISEMENT
As global artist Akon prepares to return to India this November, excitement is already building. Tickets are expected to go live even before the venue details are revealed. But for many fans with disabilities, that excitement is clouded by a familiar frustration: the lack of basic accessibility information that often shuts them out before the show even begins.
Virali Modi, India’s first wheelchair-using model and a well-known disability rights activist, addressed Deepinder Goyal, Founder – Eternal (Zomato, Blinkit, District, Hyperpure, Feeding India), and the wider live events industry. Her message was direct: disabled concert-goers are being left behind at the very start.
“People with disabilities can’t afford to wait and see,” Modi wrote. “If accessibility isn’t confirmed before ticket sales, we’re already excluded.”
She explained that by the time accessibility details are made public, tickets are either sold out, more expensive, or limited to sections that are physically unreachable for wheelchair users. Modi urged organisers to add an accessibility icon or mention at the time of ticket release, just like they do with “18+ only.”
“We don’t want pity. We want planning,” she said. “We don’t need special treatment. We need equal access at the same time.”
Modi also pointed out the deeper sting: tickets are often blocked in advance for influencers and brand partners, while disabled fans are left to navigate uncertainty.
“It’s not just unfair. It’s illegal,” she added, referencing India’s Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, which mandates equal access to public spaces and events.
Through her widely shared post and ongoing advocacy via the #MyTrainToo campaign, Modi continues to spotlight how inclusion must be built into every step of event planning — from communication to design.
“Because access isn’t a luxury,” she concluded. “It’s a right.”