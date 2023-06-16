Weekly Shorts: Dad-influencers - the new buzzword for brands

The proliferation of platforms and formats like short-videos have changed the influencer marketing game for marketers, brands and creators. In this fast-evolving space, keep up with the big trends and hot topics that matter in Storyboard18’s Weekly Shorts in collaboration with affable.ai, an end-to-end AI-powered influencer marketing platform. Track how creators, communities and brands are engaging with users and disrupting marketing to get a sharp and fast insight into present and future trends.

Dad influencers have been the most sought-after content creators by brands in fashion, fitness, food and beverages and lifestyle categories. In fact, data from the influencer marketing platform affable.ai shows that the number of dad influencers has increased by 12.89 percent between 2018 and 2022.

What makes dad influencers so popular, you ask? Well, they have this unique ability to offer a fresh perspective on fatherhood and parenting challenges. They know how to connect and engage with their target audience. On Instagram, there are more than 118.48k active dad influencers on the platform.

With Father's Day just around the corner, it's the perfect time to start planning your influencer campaigns. Let's dive into the creative campaigns featuring dad influencers so you can develop a strategic and successful Father's Day promotion campaign.

Father's Day promotion ideas: How dad influencers can elevate your brand

1. Dove Men Care - Tapping into the BIPOC community to reach a diverse audience

Dove Men Care's #celebrateblackdads campaign was launched on Father's Day 2022 as part of Dove's ongoing commitment to promoting diversity and inclusion in its advertising. The campaign was created in partnership with The Dad Gang, a network of Black dads working to change the fatherhood narrative. They promote positive images of Black fathers and a few other Black dad influencers.

The campaign aimed to show that Black fathers are caring and involved in their children's lives, challenging the negative stereotypes and biases around Black fatherhood.

The result was a highly engaging and impactful campaign that resonated with Dove Men Care's target audience. By tapping into the BIPOC community and partnering with dad influencers who were passionate about the cause, Dove Men Care created an authentic, inspiring and impactful campaign.

2. Youfoodz - Targeting millennials while highlighting brand USP

Youfoodz, a ready-to-eat meal delivery company from Australia, has grown tremendously with a modern and unique marketing strategy targeting millennials. One of their strategies is partnering with dad influencers to highlight their brand's unique selling proposition (USP) of convenience and healthy meal options.

By partnering with influencer dads, this D2C brand tapped into the younger minds seeking convenience, health, and quality of life.

Youfoodz partnered with dad influencers who have a substantial following on Instagram and are recognized for promoting a healthy lifestyle. One such influencer is Chad Townsend, a rugby league footballer who focuses on fitness and healthy living in his content. The partnership allowed the brand to reach the Gen Z and millennial audience.

3. Peloton - Leveraging storytelling content with fit dads

Peloton, a fitness company that offers interactive workout experiences, has implemented a storytelling content strategy by partnering with fit dads. By leveraging the power of storytelling, Peloton is able to connect with its target audience on a deeper level and showcase the benefits of its products in a relatable and authentic way.

The company partners with fit dads known for promoting a healthy and active lifestyle. One such influencer is Peter Shankman, who shares his journey of using Peloton to improve his health and wellness. Through his posts, he showcases the convenience and effectiveness of Peloton's products while also sharing his personal story and connecting with his followers. Peloton built social proof and established credibility with its target audience by showcasing real people with relatable stories.

4. McDonald's - Teaming up with dad influencers to gain traction on special occasions

McDonald's #IAmAReader campaign is a unique long-term initiative aimed at promoting literacy and education among children. McDonald's teamed up with dad influencers on World Book Day in 2022 to increase brand awareness and promote their primary product—Happy Meals.

The restaurant chain partnered with dad influencers to promote their book collection, including kids' books. Joe Swash partnered with the service-based brand to spread the word about the campaign.

5. Nordstorm - Tapping into the LGBTQ+ community with queer dads

Nordstrom is a high-end fashion retailer that offers a wide range of clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. Nordstrom's unique marketing campaign in 2022, featuring queer dads, was a strategic move to promote inclusivity and diversity in its brand. The campaign focused on fashion and accessories designed to appeal to a wider audience.

The campaign showcased a diverse range of families, including single dads, dads with partners, and dads with adopted children. It also features queer dads and their children modelling Nordstrom's products, highlighting its commitment to promoting diversity and inclusivity. By partnering with dad influencers and tapping into the LGBTQ+ community, Nordstrom excelled at creating meaningful and relatable connections with their customers, fostering an authentic brand experience.