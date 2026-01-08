OTT platforms see 944% jump in complaints to 1,086 in FY25, MIB data reveals

The MIB data indicates that grievances related to OTT platforms rose more than tenfold year-on-year, far outpacing complaints against digital news publishers.

Complaints and grievances against OTT platforms saw a sharp escalation in FY2024–25, highlighting rising consumer scrutiny of online content even as the government continues to rely on a publisher-led grievance redressal mechanism, according to data from the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MIB) annual report 2024-25.

A comparison of grievance data disclosed in the MIB Annual Reports for FY2023–24 and FY2024–25 shows a multi-fold increase in complaints, particularly against OTT platforms, underscoring mounting regulatory pressure on India’s digital media ecosystem.

Complaints related to OTT platforms surged far more sharply, rising to 1,086 grievances in FY2024–25 from 104 complaints in the previous fiscal, representing a year-on-year increase of over 944%, according to the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting.

Grievances against digital news publishers climbed to 859 complaints in FY2024–25, up from 196 complaints in FY2023–24, marking an increase of over 338% year-on-year

The Ministry clarified that these grievances were received either directly by MIB or through the Centralised Public Grievances Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS), and were either replied to directly or forwarded to the concerned publishers for redressal under the IT Rules.

The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MIB) had issued a notification directing Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to disable public access within India to 25 websites identified as hosting prohibited material.

The Ministry banned ALTT, ULLU, Big Shots App, Desiflix, Boomex,Navarasa Lite, Gulab App, Kangan App, Bull App, Jalva App, Wow Entertainment, Look Entertainment, Hitprime, Feneo, ShowX, Sol Talkies, Adda TV, HotX VIP, Hulchul App, MoodX, NeonX VIP, Fugi, Mojflix, Triflicks being in violation of various laws, including Section 67 and Section 67A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, Section 294 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and Section 4 of The Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986.

The government emphasized that the intermediaries are responsible to remove or disable access to unlawful information under the Information Technology Act, 2000, and the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

The MIB data indicates that grievances related to OTT platforms rose more than tenfold year-on-year, far outpacing complaints against digital news publishers. Officials attribute the spike to wider OTT adoption, deeper penetration into regional markets, and heightened sensitivity around content themes, age classification, and cultural representation.

The surge also coincides with a period of rapid content expansion by streaming platforms, including regional originals and edgy formats that have drawn closer public scrutiny.

Despite the volume, the Ministry has continued to avoid direct intervention, instead reinforcing a self-regulatory compliance structure, wherein OTT platforms are required to respond to complaints within prescribed timelines through internal grievance officers.

Complaints against digital news publishers also rose sharply in FY2024–25, reflecting growing contestation around editorial positioning, political coverage, misinformation claims, and headline accuracy, particularly during a politically sensitive period.

Across both years, the Ministry has maintained a consistent policy stance: grievances are to be addressed primarily at the publisher or platform level, with MIB acting as a supervisory authority rather than a content adjudicator.

This approach reflects the government’s attempt to strike a balance between freedom of expression and user accountability, while avoiding accusations of overreach or censorship.

Legal and policy experts say the year-on-year increase does not automatically translate into regulatory tightening but could influence future rule-making if grievance resolution timelines are breached or repeat complaints cluster around specific platforms.

As India’s digital media market scales further, grievance redressal is fast becoming a critical compliance metric—one that could shape future policy, platform behaviour and investor confidence.

First Published on Jan 8, 2026 8:37 AM