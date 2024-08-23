Viacom18's JioCinema and Sports18 clock record views for Paris Olympics

Viacom18’s Paris 2024 coverage saw over 17 crore viewers come to JioCinema and Sports18 Network amassing a watch-time of over 1500 crore minutes.

For the first time, as stated by the company, Olympics coverage in India was presented across 20 concurrent feeds, on JioCinema for free.

On linear platforms, Sports18 – 1, Sports18 – 1 HD, Sports18 – 2 ran India focused feed, Global Action was available on Sports18 – 3. Sports18 – 1 and Sports18 – 1 HD presented the Games in English with Tamil and Telugu available on language button. Sports18 – 2 offered Paris 2024 in Hindi.

“Paris 2024 is a prime example of how non-cricket sporting action is continuing to grow in adoption amongst Indian audiences. Both the viewership scale and the enthusiastic advertiser participation bear testimony to that. Our Olympic coverage was not just a world-class production, it allowed viewers to watch the action with studio experts (former Olympians), with commentary in local languages, along with compelling storytelling, and fascinating live & non-live coverage of every event across two weeks,” stated Viacom18 – Digital CEO Kiran Mani. “Our endeavour is to constantly enhance the sports viewing experience, engaging sports fans across all screens and for longer, while giving advertisers the avenues and opportunities to reach their consumers most effectively.”

Viacom18 presented the Olympics in four languages with an expert panel of former Olympians along with the on-ground coverage of the event by an Indian broadcaster with a crew of 20+ people and ground presence across six venues, further highlighted the company.

As many as 69 brands saw the value in associating with the quadrennial spectacle leading to advertising revenue increasing 2.6x over the previous edition. The Viacom18 presentation’s co-presenting partners were Reliance Foundation, SBI, and JSW. Coca Cola India Limited, Herbalife were Associate Partners while other top advertisers included RBI, AMFI, Aditya Birla Capital, Air India, Bacardi Martini India Limited, MRF among others.

The Paris 2024 presentation offered ad assets like Split Screen ads, 4-sided Squeeze Backs, contextual assets like Super Start, Winning Moment, Super Saves and Branded Tabs on Medal Tally, and Schedule, coupled with brand presence during key India moments.