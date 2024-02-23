Aditya Birla Group launches paints business Opus; aims for Rs 10,000 crore gross revenue within 3 years

Aditya Birla Group's flagship Grasim Industries Ltd has entered the paints industry with the launch of Birla Opus and aims to secure the second position in the paints market that Asian Paints currently dominates.

The Aditya Birla Group company aims to achieve a Rs 10,000 crore gross revenue within three years of starting full-scale operations. The Aditya Birla Group has made an upfront investment of Rs 10,000 crore and commissioned three plants in Panipat, Ludhiana, and Cheyyar in Tamil Nadu.

Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman of the Aditya Birla Group, said the company aims to secure a profitable second position in the market in the coming years. In his speech, Birla said the group’s deep insight into the building materials ecosystem gives Grasim a unique vantage point.

Birla also said that the paints business will have 120 depots, reach all cities, cover one lakh people by July and an additional 50,000 by the end of 2024. He intends to replicate the distribution reach of its cement business UltraTech in the paints business.