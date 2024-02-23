comScore            

Quantum Brief

Aditya Birla Group launches paints business Opus; aims for Rs 10,000 crore gross revenue within 3 years

Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman of the Aditya Birla Group, said the company aims to secure a profitable second position in the market in the coming years.

By  Storyboard18Feb 23, 2024 9:03 AM
Aditya Birla Group launches paints business Opus; aims for Rs 10,000 crore gross revenue within 3 years
Kumar Mangalam Birla also said that the paints business will have 120 depots, reach all cities, cover one lakh people by July and an additional 50,000 by the end of 2024. He intends to replicate the distribution reach of its cement business UltraTech in the paints business. (Image source: Moneycontrol)

Aditya Birla Group's flagship Grasim Industries Ltd has entered the paints industry with the launch of Birla Opus and aims to secure the second position in the paints market that Asian Paints currently dominates.

The Aditya Birla Group company aims to achieve a Rs 10,000 crore gross revenue within three years of starting full-scale operations. The Aditya Birla Group has made an upfront investment of Rs 10,000 crore and commissioned three plants in Panipat, Ludhiana, and Cheyyar in Tamil Nadu.

Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman of the Aditya Birla Group, said the company aims to secure a profitable second position in the market in the coming years. In his speech, Birla said the group’s deep insight into the building materials ecosystem gives Grasim a unique vantage point.

Birla also said that the paints business will have 120 depots, reach all cities, cover one lakh people by July and an additional 50,000 by the end of 2024. He intends to replicate the distribution reach of its cement business UltraTech in the paints business.

Birla Opus, according to KM Birla, is poised to boost the paint industry’s capacity by 40 percent. “No paint company globally has ever launched in one shot— factories, operations, products, and services, at the scale we are about to undertake,” he added.


Tags
First Published on Feb 23, 2024 9:03 AM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

Air India's new inflight safety video celebrate India's culture, dance, music

Air India's new inflight safety video celebrate India's culture, dance, music

Quantum Brief

MP State Elections: Gupshup developed WhatsApp chatbot that engaged 1.2 million people

MP State Elections: Gupshup developed WhatsApp chatbot that engaged 1.2 million people

Quantum Brief

Drools launches new campaign; appoints Sara Ali Khan as brand ambassador

Drools launches new campaign; appoints Sara Ali Khan as brand ambassador

Quantum Brief

Yashraj Mukhate collaborates with Kokila Modi to revisit the 'Rasoda' while launching Scrub Daddy

Yashraj Mukhate collaborates with Kokila Modi to revisit the 'Rasoda' while launching Scrub Daddy

Quantum Brief

Philips rolls out #BarberKeBaraber campaign featuring brand ambassador Virat Kohli

Philips rolls out #BarberKeBaraber campaign featuring brand ambassador Virat Kohli

Quantum Brief

ZEE Entertainment forms independent committee to address misinformation about company

ZEE Entertainment forms independent committee to address misinformation about company

Quantum Brief

Bharti Airtel introduces Anime Booth to revolutionise anime viewing

Bharti Airtel introduces Anime Booth to revolutionise anime viewing

Quantum Brief

BCCI names Ceat as official partner for IPL; to sponsor certain segments matches

BCCI names Ceat as official partner for IPL; to sponsor certain segments matches
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!