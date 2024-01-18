Adobe launches film and TV fund to support underrepresented creators; commits $6 million in inaugural year

Adobe and the Adobe Foundation have announced the establishment of the Adobe Film & TV Fund, committing $6 million to empower underrepresented creators and filmmakers seeking career opportunities in the film and TV industry. The Film & TV Fund seeks to address the disparities in funding, career, and training opportunities across various communities in the industry.

In its inaugural year, Adobe and the Adobe Foundation will allocate $6 million in grants, contributions, and Adobe Creative Cloud product donations. The primary objective is to measure and enhance inclusion in the industry, accelerate the careers of thousands of global creators, and ultimately boost diversity in film and TV series with global audiences.

Initial partners include Easterseals, Gold House, The Latinx House, NAACP, Sundance Institute, and Yuvaa. The funding will focus on fellowships and apprenticeships providing direct, hands-on industry access through mentorships and networking with production houses, studios, and distributors to support filmmaking. Grants and contributions will also enable organizations to directly support creators in their communities with funding for short and feature films.

Stacy Martinet, VP of Marketing Strategy and Communications at Adobe and a member of the Adobe Foundation board, emphasized, "Diversity in front of and behind the camera is key to unlocking more diverse and more inclusive storytelling across TV and film. Through our new Film & TV Fund, Adobe is looking to leverage its leadership position in the creative industry to unlock new opportunities for underrepresented creators."

The 14-week fellowship program will focus on education, training, career growth, and workplace experience, including access to Adobe Creative Cloud tools, industry mentorships, masterclass lectures, workplace rotations, and more.

Kyle Bowser, Senior Vice President of the NAACP Hollywood Bureau, stated, "Equity matters, and it is incumbent upon those of us who sit in positions of power and authority to help identify solutions to advance diversity and inclusion both in front of and behind the lens. It’s an honour to work with a like-minded partner in Adobe, who shows up at the table with ideas and resources that make a tangible impact."