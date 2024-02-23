Air India's new inflight safety video celebrate India's culture, dance, music

As part of Air India's total transformation, the airline has unveiled ‘Safety Mudras’, the new inflight safety video that blends safety instructions with India's vibrant culture.

The safety film is the outcome of a collaboration between Prasoon Joshi, renowned lyricist and chief of McCann Worldgroup, Grammy Award-winning music composer Shankar Mahadevan and film director Bharatbala. The video is crafted to engage passengers and showcase the diversity and depth of Indian culture, while delivering essential safety information, according to the company statement.

For centuries, Indian classical dance and folk-art forms have served as mediums of storytelling and instruction. Air India’s new inflight safety video integrates safety instructions with mudras or dance expressions in eight diverse dance forms - Bharatnatyam, Bihu, Kathak, Kathakali, Mohiniyattam, Odissi, Ghoomar, and Giddha - from around the country. Each featured dance form presents a specific safety instruction.

Campbell Wilson, CEO and MD, Air India, said: “As a flagbearer of the country and a longstanding patron of Indian art and culture, Air India is delighted to present a work of art that is designed to deliver essential safety instructions while showcasing India’s rich cultural diversity to travellers around the world. Our guests will find this inflight safety video to be more immersive and informative, and a warm welcome to India from the moment they step onboard.”

The project, spanning approximately six months, involved creators travelling and capturing the essence of India visually at locations across the country.