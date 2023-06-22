Cannes Lions 2023: A showcase of wins from Leo Burnett, Talented, Mindshare, Dentsu Creative, EssenceMediacom

In the 70th edition of the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, India agencies picked a total of 10 Lions across categories like Creative Data, Media, PR, and Social & Influencer. It’s 16 Lions on India’s scoreboard, so far.

Here’s a look at the campaigns of Lay’s, Whisper, Cleartrip, Swiggy, Dove, Mortein, Airtel, and Oreo that were awarded.

Creative Data Lions

Leo Burnett India's 'Smart Farm’ campaign for Lay's got a Silver Lion in this category. PepsiCo India and its agency partner Leo Burnett India used historical data that the company had through their decade long partnership with farmers. This was used to provide predictive insights to transform traditional Indian agricultural practices to climate-smart algorithmically-mediated practices.

The company and the agency partnered with Cropin, an AgTech provider to create Smart Farm, a real-time monitoring system using satellite-imagery and remote-sensing, an early warning system. These early warnings generated are simplified for farmers as colour codes and shared on their smartphones- empowering them with predictive intelligence. This has helped to reduce farmers’ response time and suggested strategic interventions before they face irreplaceable damage.

The Creative Data Lions celebrate the interplay of ideas and information. It recognises work that has enhanced or has been driven by the creative use, interpretation, analysis or application of data.

Media Lions

Indie creative shop Talented picked a Silver Media Lion for Cleartrip’s ‘#ortraveloncleartrip’ campaign. The travel aggregator used a print ad to make consumers rethink their spending approach and urged them to travel the world instead of buying unnecessary things.

Dentsu Creative India got a Bronze in the same category for Mortein’s Suraksha Ka Teeka campaign.

EssenceMediacom India got a Bronze for Whisper’s ‘The Missing Chapter’ campaign.

Mindshare India picked a Bronze for Dove’s ‘Thumbstopping Beauty Biases’ campaign.

PR Lions & Social & Influencer Lions

Leo Burnett India’s #BringBack2011 campaign for Oreo India won a Silver Lion in both PR & Social & Influencer categories.

The agency also got a Bronze Lion for Airtel’s ‘175 Replayed’ campaign in PR category.

Talented picked two Bronze Lions in both PR and Social & Influencer Lions for its ‘Why is this a Swiggy Ad?’ for the food delivery app.