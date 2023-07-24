Govt to auction 808 FM radio stations soon: Anurag Thakur

The government is planning to auction 808 FM radio stations in 284 cities in the third batch of e-auction, says Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur. The objective behind this move is to expand the reach of radio services across the country.

While addressing a Regional Community Radio Sammelan in New Delhi, Thakur emphasized the significant role that Community Radio plays in fostering Jan Bhagidari (public participation) and Jan Andolan (mass movement), a report from PTI states.

He highlighted how community radio has made a substantial contribution to disseminating information among various communities and creating awareness while providing solutions in even the remotest parts of the country. Over the past nine years, a total of 448 community radio stations have been established.

Thakur noted that the government has also eased the processes for getting a license to operate radio stations, particularly community radio, by reducing the number of compliances.

He further stressed that the presence of Community Radio stations should be extended to all districts and blocks across the nation. He emphasised that airwaves are public property and should be utilised for the welfare and benefit of the public. Furthermore, the government is committed to facilitating ease of business and reducing compliance burdens to ensure smooth operations and growth.